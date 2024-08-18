Busted: Kamala’s Campaign Rhetoric Echoes Nazi-era Program

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party, with the legacy media’s help, have repeatedly used the word “joy” as a campaign slogan, alarmingly similar to one used by the Nazi government of Germany in the 1930s.

After seizing control of Germany, the Nazis launched the “Strength Through Joy” program, or “Kraft durch Freude,” to promote the “Aryan” people.

The program included athletic and cultural activities for the German people, such as musical festivals and sporting events, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Fast forward to 2024, and Harris is campaigning for president with a message of “bringing back the joy” to America through music and other festivities.

The Democratic Party echoed this message in a Thursday post on X, claiming, “Thank you for bringing back the joy.” The post also included a video labeling the Harris-Walz ticket as “the joy ticket.

The legacy media has mirrored this message in their coverage of the 2024 race. The New York Times headlined an Aug. 9 article, “Harris Used to Worry About Laughing. Now Joy Is Fueling Her Campaign.” Similarly, the Associated Press reported, “Harris is pushing joy. Trump paints a darker picture. Will mismatched moods matter?”

Further examples include Vanity Fair’s “Sweet Emotion: How the Harris-Walz Ticket Wields Joy Against Donald Trump” and Rolling Stone’s “Why Kamala Harris’ New Politics of Joy Is the Best Way to Fight Fascism.”

This last headline is particularly ironic, as critics point out that the Nazi regime used “joy” to further its fascist and brutal control over the population, as reported first by TownHall.

“The word ‘Joy’ has been used by authoritarian political movements to distract from atrocities they commit against their own people. And it started in 1930s Germany… oops,” commented best-selling author Chadwick Moore on X.

The word “Joy” has been used by authoritarian political movements to distract from atrocities they commit against their own people. And it started in 1930s Germany… oops. https://t.co/eMxVwD6FHz pic.twitter.com/KMRbLERjvX — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 15, 2024

Dr. Hans Mahncke, a legal scholar and author, shared the “Strength Through Joy” logo, in an apparent reference to Harris’s use of the word “joy” in the campaign trail.

This is not the first time Harris has faced accusations of resembling Nazi imagery.

In September 2022, President Joe Biden, Harris’s boss, delivered a dark speech criticizing Republicans as threats to democracy. He stood against a dark red background with two soldiers behind him, evoking imagery used by Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

The left might dismiss the resemblance as ludicrous. However, it is worth noting that they levied similar comparisons against the Trump 2020 campaign.

In July 2020, the media criticized the Trump campaign for featuring “The Great Seal of America” on t-shirts. Critics claimed the American Bald Eagle resembled a Nazi symbol. The t-shirts featured then-campaign aide Harrison Floyd, a black man, who is now battling charges by vicious prosecutor Fani Willis.

Tim Murtaugh, then-communications director at the Trump campaign, dismissed the accusation as “moronic.”

He told USA Today, “In Democrats’ America, Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy and the bald eagle with an American flag is a Nazi symbol. They have lost their minds.”

A month earlier, the left ridiculously accused the Trump campaign of mimicking Nazi Germany by featuring an inverted triangle used by the Nazis to identify communists in the 1930s. Murtaugh noted that the red triangle is actually an Antifa symbol.