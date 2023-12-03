Hamas Committed ‘Weaponized’ Rape Against Israeli Women, Researcher Says

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, appointed by the government to investigate Hamas atrocities against civilians, revealed on Nov. 30 significant evidence pointing to serious crimes, describing them as a “weaponized” attempt to sow horror and “break the spirit” of Israel.

In an extensive interview with Haaretz, Dr. Elkayam-Levy, an expert in international law, candidly discussed disturbing evidence illustrating widespread sexual crimes perpetrated by Hamas terrorists against innocent women in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

“The torture of women was weaponized in the destruction of communities, in sowing general horror and in breaking the spirit of the Israelis,” said Dr. Elkayam-Levy . “Suddenly seeing the big picture, how systematic it was, the extent of the violence – it was a punch in the stomach.”

These revelations coincide with mounting criticism directed at the United Nations for its silence and failure to initiate an investigation into initial evidence suggesting sexual abuse of women by Hamas militants as part of their atrocities.

The Scope of Hamas’ Campaign of Rape Against Israeli Women Is Revealed, Testimony After Testimony The aggregation of evidence collected by Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy and her Civil Commission presents a horrifying picture that leaves no room for doubt: On October 7, Hamas terrorists… pic.twitter.com/PgGupa4Qie — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 1, 2023

CNN reported that a paramedic from the elite 669 Special Tactics Rescue found disturbing evidence at a crime scene involving the remains of semen on a murdered teenager.

“Her pants are pulled down toward her knees and there’s a bullet wound on the back side of her neck near her head,” the medic lamented. “There’s a puddle of blood around her head and there’s remains of semen on the lower part of her back.”

One survivor of Hamas attacks said he witnessed “eight or ten” of Hamas terrorist brutally rape a woman “with the face of an angel.” He told the Sunday Times, “She was screaming, ‘Stop it — already I’m going to die anyway from what you are doing, just kill me!'”

Dr. Elkayam-Levy’s team, the “Gender Crimes War Room,” has uncovered similar evidence but is withholding details until their investigation is complete. She cautioned that some stories might never come to light, especially those involving victims who were killed.

“We know that the vast majority of those who were harmed were also murdered. If there are survivors among those who were harmed, decades could go by before they gather the courage to talk about it,” she emphasized.

During the interview, Dr. Elkayam-Levy referenced captured Hamas militants who admitted they received orders to “soil” and “rape” women, while others were instructed to “step on” and “behead” victims. She condemned the lack of attention from global organizations, highlighting their failure to address the plight of Israeli women held hostage or subjected to violence by Hamas.

“It is incomprehensible that agencies of the UN that are responsible for [promoting and safeguarding] women’s rights are ignoring the Israeli women who were taken hostage, or were murdered and raped by Hamas,” she said.

Expressing reluctance to quantify the full extent of these atrocities, Dr. Elkayam-Levy stated, “First of all, because there are cases that we will never know about, considering that most victims were murdered. Secondly, I am not willing to make the distinction between torture, gang rape, rape and a ‘sex crime.’ A woman who was executed, women and girls who were targeted for being girls – each story is a world of its own and an unimaginable tragedy.”