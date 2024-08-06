Kamala’s Policy-Free Campaign Even More Insulated than Biden’s in 2020

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) As of Aug. 6, 2024, more than two weeks after she became the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, Kamala Harris still hasn’t agreed to even one interview, which is something that even Joe Biden didn’t do in 2020 when he was running his “basement” campaign.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Harris conducted zero interviews since she became the presumptive nominee. In 2020, Biden at least gave two interviews from July 21, 2020, to Aug. 5, 2020.

Harris decided not to do that because her campaign’s official website, “Harris for President,” clearly indicates she doesn’t have a campaign platform. When visiting the website, a person could learn how to “take action,” buy pro-Harris merchandise and learn more about Harris’s life as a politician and California’s attorney general.

The website stated, “Now she is running for President of the United States to continue protecting our freedoms, delivering justice, and expanding opportunity so that every American can not just get by but get ahead.”

Instead of having a policy section, Harris’s campaign website states that “she is leading the charge to protect fundamental freedoms, including the right to an abortion and the right to vote.”

Of course, Harris’s campaign never bothered to include any of the politician’s policies because the establishment had been trying its hardest to make Harris a political moderate, even though her track record showed that she was a radical leftist.

As of now, spokespeople for her campaign have adopted the strategy of telling various mass media outlets that Harris has reversed her position on many issues since 2020 when she was running for president.

The spokespeople previously stated that Harris no longer supports abolishing private health insurance, outlawing fracking, slashing police departments’ budgets, eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement, mandating gun buybacks or instituting a federal job guarantee.

The Daily Caller reported that when CNN host Pamela Brown pressed Kamala Harris’s national campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu on Harris wanting to defund the police in 2020, the campaign staffer denied that she ever did that.