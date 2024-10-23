Kamala Bizarrely Insists She Doesn’t Need Weed Gummies to Deal w/ Election Stress

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris bizarrely quipped during a townhall event this week that she doesn’t need to take marijuana-infused gummies to deal with election cycle stress, USA Today reported.

Harris made the comment after being asked by moderator Maria Shriver about how she’s able to stay calm on the campaign trail.

Shriver claimed “everybody” she knew is using some sort of stress relief method. She recalled people telling her, “‘I have to turn off the news, I can’t read anything, I’m meditating, I’m doing yoga. I’m so anxious … I’m eating gummies.’ All kinds of things. What are you doing?” Shriver asked Harris.

“I’m not eating gummies,” Harris cackled.

“OK, we got that clear,” Shriver responded.

Harris went on to admit that she was feeling anxious about the election.

“I wake up in the middle of the night usually these days, just to be honest with you,” she said, adding that she tried to stay grounded by exercising “every morning” and spending time with her family.

Harris’s comment on marijuana comes just one week after she announced her support for legalizing the drug nationally. The policy was included in Harris’s specific pitch to black men.

This isn’t the first time Harris has used marijuana in an attempt to win political support. Back in 2019, when she was running for the Democratic presidential nomination, Harris bragged that she smoked marijuana in college after being pressed on her prosecutorial record in California.

“And I inhaled. I did inhale,” Harris said at the time. “Half my family’s from Jamaica. Are you kidding me?”

Harris went on to say that she supports legalizing marijuana because “I think that it gives a lot of people joy and we need more joy.”

As San Francisco’s district attorney, Harris oversaw more than 1,900 marijuana convictions between 2004 and 2011.

