Friday, August 23, 2024

DNC Appearance Pushes Kamala’s Rumored Alcoholism to the Forefront

'Kamala has the fun alcoholic day drinker at the pool type vibe. I’m all for it, it’s fun, you just typically don’t want those people also calling in air strikes...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Rumors proliferated about Vice President Kamala Harris’s reputation for heavy drinking after she appeared to slur her words on Monday while introducing President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Harris made comical expressions while referring to him as “our extraordinary president, Joe Biden,” adding that “he’s going to speak in a minutes, and there’s a lot of love in this room for our president.”

Reacting to her bizarre appearance, conservative influencer Alex Muse remarked that Harris had “a long road ahead” as she battles her addiction to alcohol.

Others pointed out that Harris’s love of the bottle has been publicized in the past, despite the media’s latest attempts to cover it up.

The San Francisco Chronicle, for instance, touted Harris’s penchant for wine in a 2020 article, contrasting the Democratic upstart with then-President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, neither of whom drink alcohol.

Harris’s latest episode follows frequent appearances while serving as vice president where her sobriety has come into question due to her reductive psychobabble.

In March, for instance, she delivered one of her classic word salads while speaking to Wisconsin Democrats ahead of the state’s primary election.

“When we think about the strength of our democracy, you know, I think there’s a duality to the nature of democracy,” Harris told the election workers, noting that democracy is at once strong and weak.

“When it’s intact, oh, it’s so strong, in terms of what it does, to uphold and protect individual rights and freedoms, so strong in it’s nature and it is very fragile, it will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it.”

Users on X mocked the VP, who appeared to sway during her remarks.

“She’s obviously drunk,” one user wrote at the time.

Even those who seemed to otherwise support Harris have found the possibility of her alcoholism disturbing.

One Twitter user noted that Harris has a “fun alcoholic day drinker at the pool type vibe,” which is a fine thing unless that person is “also calling in air strikes.”

In addition to her alcohol consumption, some have wondered if the half-Jamaican Harris might also have partaken of the devil’s lettuce while on the job.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
