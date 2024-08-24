DNC Appearance Pushes Kamala’s Rumored Alcoholism to the Forefront

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Rumors proliferated about Vice President Kamala Harris’s reputation for heavy drinking after she appeared to slur her words on Monday while introducing President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Harris made comical expressions while referring to him as “our extraordinary president, Joe Biden,” adding that “he’s going to speak in a minutes, and there’s a lot of love in this room for our president.”

Reacting to her bizarre appearance, conservative influencer Alex Muse remarked that Harris had “a long road ahead” as she battles her addiction to alcohol.

The DNC is struggling to keep Kamala Harris sober, addiction is real and she’s got a long road ahead. pic.twitter.com/cEjwHvNW7U — @amuse (@amuse) August 15, 2024

Others pointed out that Harris’s love of the bottle has been publicized in the past, despite the media’s latest attempts to cover it up.

The San Francisco Chronicle, for instance, touted Harris’s penchant for wine in a 2020 article, contrasting the Democratic upstart with then-President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, neither of whom drink alcohol.

Kamala Harris, the only major candidate who drinks booze, has great taste in wine, writes @Esther_Mobley in this week's Drinking with Esther newsletter. https://t.co/nV3JPZyqge — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 14, 2020

Harris’s latest episode follows frequent appearances while serving as vice president where her sobriety has come into question due to her reductive psychobabble.

In March, for instance, she delivered one of her classic word salads while speaking to Wisconsin Democrats ahead of the state’s primary election.

“When we think about the strength of our democracy, you know, I think there’s a duality to the nature of democracy,” Harris told the election workers, noting that democracy is at once strong and weak.

“When it’s intact, oh, it’s so strong, in terms of what it does, to uphold and protect individual rights and freedoms, so strong in it’s nature and it is very fragile, it will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it.”

KAMALA HARRIS: “The nature of democracy is — there are two sides to it in terms of the nature of it. There’s a duality!” pic.twitter.com/K50fGnlgXX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2023

Users on X mocked the VP, who appeared to sway during her remarks.

“She’s obviously drunk,” one user wrote at the time.

Even those who seemed to otherwise support Harris have found the possibility of her alcoholism disturbing.

One Twitter user noted that Harris has a “fun alcoholic day drinker at the pool type vibe,” which is a fine thing unless that person is “also calling in air strikes.”

Kamala has the fun alcoholic day drinker at the pool type vibe. I’m all for it, it’s fun, you just typically don’t want those people also calling in air strikes. pic.twitter.com/nsBAv773Io — Tobias Maximus (@tobyzapf) August 5, 2024

In addition to her alcohol consumption, some have wondered if the half-Jamaican Harris might also have partaken of the devil’s lettuce while on the job.