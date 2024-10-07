Rumors of Kamala’s Cocaine Habit May Explain Biden’s Subtle Sabotage

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) An unconfirmed report alleging that the bag of cocaine discovered in the White House in 2023 belonged not to Hunter Biden but to Vice President Kamala Harris could explain why the current administration seems to have delighted in sabotaging its anointed successor.

The video’s apparent source, an X user by the name of James Bolden, posted what seemed to be a hidden-camera interview with a White House insider acknowledging that the cocaine was intended for Harris.

Although the video remained visible on the X platform as of Monday morning, direct embeds of it appeared to have been disabled.

Many pointed to red flags—notably the fact that Bolden’s posts prior to releasing the video on Oct. 2 all appeared to have been deleted. Unlike similar hidden-camera investigations, the identity of the individual making the claims had also been obscured.

Headline USA confirmed that the video was not affiliated with O’Keefe Media Group, the network of undercover reporters led by former Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe that has broken recent bombshells exposing ActBlue and MSNBC, among others.

Some suggested it could even be a reverse smear attempt to discredit the MAGA movement, or perhaps to bolster Democrats’ claims that so-called disinformation on X warranted censorship of the entire platform.

This guy has only been active on Twitter for a few days. This is cap🧢 — Robbie MacGregor (@UniqueWarg) October 3, 2024

It follows shortly after a judge’s smackdown of a California law that sought to impose draconian restrictions on artificial-intelligence-generated deepfake videos and other deceptive campaign-related content.

Yet, many scorned Democrats for suggesting that they could be the arbiters of truth in such circumstances after having systematically pushed falsehood after falsehood, not only on social media but also through traditional mainstream media sources.

Gavin Newsom Parody pic.twitter.com/LlcNzRCnGJ — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) September 23, 2024

Despite the many reasons to be suspicious of Bolden’s video, the allegations it made generated valid questions about Harris’s long rumored problems with substance abuse, which may well emerge as part of an October surprise.

In fact, the suggestion that the cocaine might be linked to Harris was floated just days after its discovery, by none other than MSNBC.

RACISM? The White House is now pointing the finger at Kamala Harris. Is the fact that she’s Black the reason they’re implying it was her cocaine?

pic.twitter.com/SqEuDbFvJO — @amuse (@amuse) July 7, 2023

Conservative outlet the Gateway Pundit suspected, at the time, that the powerful Biden family could set up Harris to take the rap, perhaps enabling them to swap out the vice president for one deemed a more capable successor.

Are we watching them set up Harris for the take out? “White House Now Claims Cocaine Was Found in a “Much More Secure Place” Near Situation Room… Next to Where Kamala Harris’s Vehicle is Parked” https://t.co/Qf0XBaQlon — cagrown5 (@cagrown5) July 6, 2023

However, offering a rare window into the Democrats’ shadowy power dynamic that spilled out into the daylight during the Biden coup in July 2024, it may, in fact, have been Hunter Biden who was being set up to take the fall for the Obama-backed Harris.

Much remains unclear about the relationship between Harris and President Joe Biden, although during the Sept. 10 debate between former President Donald Trump and the vice president, Harris and her ABC News allies tellingly did not dispute or try to “fact check” Trump’s allegation that there was no love lost between the commander-in-chief and his right-hand deputy.

TRUMP: "She got no votes. [Biden] got 14 million votes. You talk about a threat to democracy? [They] threw him out of office." "I'll give you a little secret – he hates her." pic.twitter.com/GF1vhJyP6h — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) September 11, 2024

Biden himself has sent mixed signals. Just a day after the debate, he prominently donned a red MAGA cap while interacting with spectators at a Sept. 11 commemoration event. He was later spotted still carrying the cap while boarding Air Force One.

On the other hand, Biden, on Friday, held a media briefing in which he insisted that he and Harris were “singing from the same song sheet.”

The event, which preempted a speech by Harris in Michigan, was suspected of having been another passive-aggressive effort to undermine her by saddling her with the legacy of inflation, immigration, warmongering and corruption that has outraged voters over the past four years.

Biden says he is in "constant contact" with Kamala Harris. "We're singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws [that resulted in record high inflation]. She's a major player in everything we've done." Biden is Kamala. Kamala is Biden. pic.twitter.com/3OGmmPKYv2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

While little evidence points to Harris’s regular use of cocaine—a stimulant that would likely make her appear wired and jittery—her overly relaxed, and sometimes loopy, demeanor has long fueled suspicions of alcohol and marijuana use that may be impacting her public duties.

The DNC is struggling to keep Kamala Harris sober, addiction is real and she’s got a long road ahead. pic.twitter.com/cEjwHvNW7U — @amuse (@amuse) August 15, 2024

Yet, it remains to be seen whether a serious substance-abuse issue would prove to be prohibitive for voters. George W. Bush was nearly undone by the late-breaking “October surprise” in the 2000 election linking him to a past arrest for driving under the influence, as well as allegations of past cocaine use.

But with the moral equivalency of the Clinton administration still fresh in the minds of many, voters ultimately were able to forgive Bush for his youthful indiscretions.

Allegations of drug use at the White House have spanned at least five decades, with country singer Willie Nelson having often boasted about smoking a “fat Austin torpedo” joint (marijuana was classified as a serious drug offense at the time) on the White House roof during the Carter administration, along with the president’s son Chip.

.@WillieNelson & Bobbie Nelson share the story of Jimmy Carter’s son smoking with Willie on the roof of the White House! 👀😂 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/mPf9F26etU — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 16, 2020

The Secret Service—which has come under increasing scrutiny following the two assassination attempts on Trump—is believed to have been responsible for covering up the cocaine scandal in July 2023.

Although fingerprints were reportedly found on the baggie, the agency ultimately was unable to provide a suspect and reportedly destroyed the evidence.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.