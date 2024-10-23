Quantcast
Kamala Hit w/ Another Plagiarism Allegation

'The similar content of our statements was an effort by NDAA to be entirely consistent in the positions we presented...'

Kamala's book
A member of the audience holds the book 'The Truths We Hold' to make a photograph. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris has been accused of plagiarism again—this time over a congressional testimony she gave as a district attorney.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Harris lifted much of her 2007 testimony before Congress as San Francisco’s district attorney from a Republican district attorney in Illinois named Paul Logli. 

Harris’s testimony was in support of the John R. Justice Prosecutors and Defenders Incentive Act, which did not pass but would have created a student-loan repayment program for state and local prosecutors.

Harris argued the program would help recruit new prosecutors to short-staffed district attorneys’ offices, which would, in turn, ensure that those offices weren’t putting rookie prosecutors on complex cases.

“There are numerous criminal cases that are particularly difficult because of the dynamics involved,” Harris said in her testimony.

“To name just a few—child abuse, elder neglect, domestic violence, identity theft and public corruption,” she continued. “The stakes are simply too high to allow any attorney other than experienced prosecutors to handle these matters.”

Harris’s statement was nearly identical to one given by Logli, who had also testified in support of the bill before Congress two months prior. According to the Free Beacon, Harris’s testimony even included the same typos as Logli’s.

When asked for comment, Logli said it was likely Harris received the same research from the National District Attorneys Association that he had received before his testimony—suggesting that both plagiarized the organization by rehashing its canned talking points without any attribution.

“The similar content of our statements was an effort by NDAA to be entirely consistent in the positions we presented to both Houses of Congress on behalf of the 3,500 state and local prosecutors we represented on  a national level,” he said.

Harris has also been accused of plagiarizing a book she co-authored, Smart on Crime.

In a statement, Harris’s campaign dismissed the allegations as a “right-wing” attack.

“This is a book that’s been out for 15 years, and the vice president clearly cited sources and statistics in footnotes and endnotes throughout,” Harris campaign spokesman James Singer told the New York Times.

Harris’s campaign has not yet commented on the new plagiarism allegations.

The Trump campaign previously accused her of cribbing several of the Republican nominee’s ideas, including his “no tax on tips,” as well as lifting others directly from the website of her predecessor, President Joe Biden.

