Unhinged AOC Claims Trump Mocked McDonald’s Employees by Working Fry Station

(Headline USA) “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed this week that former President Donald Trump mocked fast food employees this week after he visited a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, Newsweek reported.

Trump made the campaign stop to troll Vice President Kamala Harris, who claims she worked at a McDonald’s during high school. During his visit, he briefly worked at the frying station and delivered orders through the drive-thru window.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala,” Trump joked.

Ocasio–Cortez’s reaction was apoplectic.

“You’ve got Donald Trump putting on a little McDonald’s costume because he thinks that’s what people do,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a United Auto Workers union event on Monday.

“They’re not trying to empathize with us. They are making fun of us,” said Ocasio–Cortez, whose net worth, according to Forbes, is estimated to be around $125,000, substantially more than the typical McDonald’s worker.

“Donald Trump thinks that people who work at McDonald’s are a joke,” she claimed.

Ocasio–Cortez also blasted tech mogul Elon Musk, who endorsed Trump this summer and announced this week that he would be giving away $1 million every week to a random voter who signs his petition to protect the First and Second amendments.

“We see Elon Musk coming in here. He’s doing these little contests where he’s promising people a million dollars in some kind of lottery giveaway if they sign up for his list,” she complained. “You have a billionaire just dangling a million bucks to those of us and many of us who are struggling to make ends meet if they dance for him.”

Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also blasted Trump over the former president’s McDonald’s visit, insisting that Harris really did work at a McDonald’s—despite the restaurant’s recent confirmation that she did not.

“She actually worked in a McDonald’s,” he told The View on Monday. “She didn’t go and pander and disrespect McDonald’s workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture.”