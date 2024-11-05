Kamala Teams Says They’ll Count Votes Until They Win

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s team recently implied they will try to force critical counties in swing states to keep counting votes until she wins the 2024 election.

An anonymous senior Harris campaign official said Democrats would work to ensure Harris gets enough votes in certain places, even if Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump declares victory on election night. The official added that “[Trump] did this before [and it] failed” and that “if he does it again, it will fail.”

“Meanwhile, we are focused on making sure that all of our voters have the information to get out and vote, and that they feel confident doing it safely and securely, and that they know that we’re going to protect that vote and that we are going to ensure that it counts, no matter what Trump and his campaign are doing,” the official said.

Democrats also told Reuters that they will flood social media platforms and airwaves if Trump declares victory “before all votes are counted.”

“As soon as [Trump] falsely declares victory, we’re ready to get up on TV and provide the truth and tap a broad network of people who can use their influence to push back,” a top official with the Democratic National Committee told the news source.

The National Pulse also recently reported that some voters in Arizona, a swing state, are being turned away because of voter roll errors.

If that doesn’t work, or over the $2.1 billion that Democrats spent to stop Trump, the Left will use the military to prevent conservatives from taking power.

Joe Biden previously refused to guarantee a peaceful, non-violent election if Trump wins.

“If Trump wins, no. I’m not confident at all,” he said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., also became infamous for stating that he and other Democrats would not certify the election results if Trump won.