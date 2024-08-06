Video Resurfaces of Raskin Seditiously Plotting to Block Trump Election, Trigger Civil War

(Headline USA) Resurfaced video footage of comments Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., made earlier this year reveal just how far Democrats plan to go to keep former President Donald Trump out of the White House.

Speaking on a panel in February, Raskin detailed how congressional Democrats could prevent Trump from taking office if he wins November’s election.

He correctly predicted the Supreme Court would strike down efforts by some Democratic states to kick Trump off their ballots using the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.

But if the court won’t “disqualify” Trump, Raskin added, then “it’s going to be up to us on Jan. 6, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified.”

This insurrection against a Trump win would would take place “at the counting of the Electoral College votes, which really could lead to something akin to civil war,” he admitted.

He then claimed that lawmakers who refuse to certify Trump’s Electoral College win would need “bodyguards” afterwards.

Several Republicans shared the video of Raskin’s comments this week, warning that despite their talk of protecting democracy, Democrats have no intention of actually doing so.

“I believe this is called a criminal conspiracy to commit election interference,” senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller said.

“This is what an actual threat to Democracy looks like,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote, “These arrogant elitist globalists hate the half of America that still loves America.”

Democrats have already upended democratic norms in their own primary election process. Despite winning the vast majority of primary votes, President Joe Biden was pressured into abandoning his reelection bid by top party leaders who feared he would lose to Trump.

The party then rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the next presumptive presidential nominee, despite the fact that she has not received a single primary vote this election cycle to serve as a presidential candidate.