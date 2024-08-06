Quantcast
Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Video Resurfaces of Raskin Seditiously Plotting to Block Trump Election, Trigger Civil War

'I believe this is called a criminal conspiracy to commit election interference...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USAResurfaced video footage of comments Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., made earlier this year reveal just how far Democrats plan to go to keep former President Donald Trump out of the White House.

Speaking on a panel in February, Raskin detailed how congressional Democrats could prevent Trump from taking office if he wins November’s election. 

He correctly predicted the Supreme Court would strike down efforts by some Democratic states to kick Trump off their ballots using the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.

But if the court won’t “disqualify” Trump, Raskin added, then “it’s going to be up to us on Jan. 6, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified.”

This insurrection against a Trump win would would take place “at the counting of the Electoral College votes, which really could lead to something akin to civil war,” he admitted.

He then claimed that lawmakers who refuse to certify Trump’s Electoral College win would need “bodyguards” afterwards.

Several Republicans shared the video of Raskin’s comments this week, warning that despite their talk of protecting democracy, Democrats have no intention of actually doing so.

“I believe this is called a criminal conspiracy to commit election interference,” senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller said.

“This is what an actual threat to Democracy looks like,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote, “These arrogant elitist globalists hate the half of America that still loves America.”

Democrats have already upended democratic norms in their own primary election process. Despite winning the vast majority of primary votes, President Joe Biden was pressured into abandoning his reelection bid by top party leaders who feared he would lose to Trump.

The party then rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the next presumptive presidential nominee, despite the fact that she has not received a single primary vote this election cycle to serve as a presidential candidate.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge Tosses J6 Conviction of Ohio Pastor Following SCOTUS Ruling

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com