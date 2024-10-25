Dems May Use Resurfaced Law to Murder Opposition

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Left won’t give up the power that easy.

The directive by the Department of Defense that became effective on Sept. 27 recently resurfaced and showed that the government would start using lethal force against those who oppose the current regime.

Since Democrats are now in power, these enemies are conservatives, Christians, and people who support Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury,” the document stated.

The directive admitted that “confrontations” between civilians and law enforcement are “anticipated.”

“It also includes all support to civilian law enforcement officials in situations where a confrontation between civilian law enforcement and civilian individuals or groups is reasonably anticipated. Such use of force must be in accordance with DoDD 5210.56, potentially as further restricted based on the specifics of the requested support,” the document said.

The directive also noted that the government would do that only if the president of the United States allowed it.

“The Defense Intelligence Components will only conduct, or provide support for the conduct of, covert activities… [when] such actions have been approved by the President and directed by the Secretary of Defense,” the document stated.

So, would Joe Biden allow that to happen? Yes, he would. Earlier this year, he refused to guarantee a peaceful and non-violent election, adding that Trump should be in prison.

Biden also admitted that other Democrats would oppose Trump’s stepping into the White House. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., repeatedly said that Democrats wouldn’t certify the 2024 election results if Trump wins, going as far as holding secret “tabletop exercises” for Jan. 6, 2025. Leftists at Homeland Security would do the same thing.

The now-infamous directive was brought to light by former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“[The directive gave] the Pentagon power — for the first time in history — to use lethal force to kill Americans on U.S. soil who protest government policies,” he wrote.

