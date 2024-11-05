Red State? N.Y. Republicans Massively Vote Early, Unlike Dems

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) New York State could surprise the entire country by voting for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump this election, and it looks like they will do that.

The New York Post reported that people in the historically deep blue state started voting early for Republicans, which could result in Trump winning the state.

“For the first time since President Reagan, New York is possibly in play for the presidential race and will certainly determine the House Majority,” Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told the news source.

However, Stefanik told conservatives to continue fighting and voting if they haven’t done that already.

“Republicans across New York and the country are voting early in historic numbers, but we must not get complacent and must keep up the momentum and continue working to turn voters out,” she said. “I’m calling on all Republicans to ensure their family, friends, and neighbors get out to vote early in person or on Election Day.”

Stefanik posted a similar message on Twitter.

NEW YORK IS IN PLAY! President Trump is polling ahead in New York swing districts where Joe Biden won by 15 points in some cases. I urge all New Yorkers to get out and vote early in-person to elect all of our incredible @NewYorkGOP candidates on your ballot!… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 2, 2024

Alex DeGrasse, executive director of Stefanik’s campaign, also admitted that the deep blue state may turn red on Nov. 5.

“[New York] Republicans are turning out in record numbers for early in-person voting, vastly outperforming our 2022 margins in every seat, some by 50%,” he said. “Long Island looks great, as does the Hudson Valley and upstate.”

However, instead of doing something about it, Democrats called those who decided to vote for Republicans “anti-American,” as Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., said.

“Quite the closing message from the so-called campaign of joy: if you don’t vote Democrat, you are Nazi, Hitler-loving, anti-American garbage,” Lee Zeldin, a man who ran against Hochul in the 2022 gubernatorial election, wrote.

Quite the closing message from the so called campaign of joy: If you don’t vote Democrat, you are Nazi, Hitler loving, anti-American garbage. pic.twitter.com/pbz47BSOwO — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) November 3, 2024

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., also criticized Hochul in his social media post.

“[She] is an embarrassment to our state — completely incoherent and incapable of leading. Attacking New Yorkers who support President Trump as un-American? She previously told New Yorkers who didn’t agree with her to move to Florida. I’m shocked her favorables are so low,” he wrote.

.@KathyHochul is an embarrassment to our state — completely incoherent and incapable of leading. Attacking New Yorkers who support President Trump as un-American? She previously told New Yorkers who didn’t agree with her to move to Florida. I’m shocked her favorables are so low. https://t.co/djHRC1YBZQ — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) November 3, 2024

The recent news came after multiple reports proving Trump could win New York State and New York City. In May, Trump held a huge rally in the middle of the Bronx, and in September, he held a rally in Long Island, but some of his supporters couldn’t enter because the stadium was already full. In October, Trump also had a massive rally at Madison Square Garden, tickets to which were sold out in less than three hours.