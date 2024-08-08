Biden Hints that Dems Will Interfere w/ Peaceful Transition If Trump Wins

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) President Joe Biden hinted in a recent interview with CBS News that Democrats plan to interfere with the transfer of power if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the 2024 election, Fox News reported.

In the interview, which is set to air in full on Sunday, Biden told CBS correspondent Robert Costa that in the case of a Trump victory, things might get ugly as the left desperately tries to hold on to power.

“Are you confident that there will be a peaceful transfer of power Jan. 20, 2025?” Costa asked.

“If Trump wins, no I’m not confident at all,” Biden answered ominously, before altering his answer to get out of his mishap.

“If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all,” Biden emphasized as he tried to correct himself.

Following up his telling blunder, Biden proceeded to falsely suggest that Trump has been threatening Americans if they do not vote for him.

“He means what he says,” Biden added.

“We don’t take him seriously,” Biden continued. “He means it—all this stuff about if we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath.”

Biden was mischaracterizing a prior statement Trump made specifically about the U.S. auto industry that a Democratic victory will result in an economic “bloodbath” because China is attempting to flood the market with cheap electric vehichles produced in Mexico.

Biden went on to cite an unspecified instance of alleged Republican shakedown of local elections officials, and accusing Trump of not caring about America.

“Look what they’re trying to do now, in the local election districts where people count the votes,” he said. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

Biden’s comments about the Democrats’ opposition to Trump echo comments made by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who revealed earlier this year just how far Democrats plan to go to keep Trump out of the White House.

BREAKING NOW: Jamie Raskin claims Congress will STOP TRUMP on J6, 2025 and create “civil war conditions.” Will use the 14th Amendment.. PAYING ATTENTION NOW.. pic.twitter.com/83KvVxYGkV — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 5, 2024

“It’s going to be up to us on Jan. 6, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified,” Raskin said.

The interview will be the first major public appearance for the embattled president since his withdrawal from the 2024 campaign.

Biden made the reckless comment despite Trump’s reassurance in last month’s debate that he would gladly and “absolutely” accept the results of a “fair and legal and good election.”