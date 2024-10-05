Biden Refuses to Guarantee a Peaceful, Non-Violent Election

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden claimed on Friday that he could not guarantee that the 2024 presidential election would be conducted peacefully, cynically hinting at a worst-case scenario in the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

“I’m confident it will be free and fair. I don’t know whether it will be peaceful,” Biden said during his first-ever press briefing, responding to an NPR reporter.

Biden pointed fingers at former President Donald Trump, claiming that his past comments “last time out when he didn’t like the outcome of the election were very dangerous.”

Biden’s comments are at odds with his current position as commander-in-chief, where he holds the authority to deploy the National Guard to quell any potential election-related violence.

Moreover, Biden’s accusations against Trump came less than a month after the former president escaped an assassination attempt at his West Palm Beach golf course, marking the second attempt after narrowly avoiding bullets aimed at his head on July 13.

Biden also hypocritically, and falsely, raised alarms about Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, supposedly not pledging to “accept the outcome of the election.”

He claimed that Vance had not “even accepted the outcome of the last election. So I’m concerned about what they’re going to do.”

These claims are demonstrably false as in the CBS News debate on Tuesday, Vance stated that if he lost the election, he would pray for his opponent and is “on board” with accepting the results.

In the same debate, Vance called out Democrats for refusing to accept Trump’s 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate. Biden conveniently made no mention of these facts on Friday.

“We have to remember that for years in this country, Democrats protested the results of the election,” Vance said at the debate. “Hillary Clinton in 2016 said that Donald Trump had the election stolen by Vladimir Putin because the Russians bought like $500,000 worth of Facebook ads.”

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a battle for the White House, with this race expected to be one of the closest in recent history.