Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Kamala Staffers Spill Tea on Toxic Work Environment: Don’t Look Her in the Eye 

'A former Kamala Harris staffer just exposed 'Mamala' as an unhinged tyrant who makes people cry...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris, during her tenure as California attorney general, subjected her staff to cruel and denigrating acts.  This included demanding that interns avoid eye contact with her and stand up when she entered the office. 

This disturbing behavior was unveiled by columnist Terry McAteer in a 2019 piece for The Union, a California-based newspaper. His son, Gregory McAteer, had approved the piece before its publication.

The Washington Free Beacon and RedState first reported on the 2019 column on Monday, followed by Fox News’s Jesse Watters on Tuesday.

“Gregory had an eye-opening experience in Kamala Harris’ office that none of us expected,” McAteer wrote in the op-ed. “For his sake, the month could not pass quickly enough.” 

Harris, who served as attorney general from 2011 until 2017, reportedly mistreated her staff using curse words, including frequent “F-bombs.”  

McAteer added that the staff was “in complete fear of her” as she used “her profanity throughout the day.” 

In a show of superiority, Harris would force her staffers to stand up and salute her with a “Good morning General” greeting whenever she entered the attorney general’s office. 

 According to the column, Harris never once introduced herself to McAteer’s son, and other staffers were too “intimidated” to introduce him to her. 

“The only acknowledgment was a form letter of ‘thanks’ signed by Harris given to him on his last day of service,” the author continued.  

Disturbingly, the intern recalled being ordered to never look at Harris’s eyes “as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members.” 

McAteer’s accounts of Harris’s behavior align with troubling reports of the treatment of staff during her tenure as vice president, a position she assumed after serving as a California senator from 2017 to 2021. 

According to reports, a staggering 92 percent of Harris’s aides left her office in the first three years of her vice presidency. 

“Chaos reigns on the vice president’s staff. Our auditors at OpenTheBooks quantified an extraordinarily high 91.5-percent staff turnover rate,” said Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of Open The Books. “Furthermore, the turnover chaos isn’t getting better. In the trailing 12-month period, 24 staffers left — that’s almost half the employees.” 

