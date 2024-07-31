Trump Releases New Ad about ‘Dangerously Liberal’ Kamala Harris

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Trump campaign released a new ad in which it criticized Kamala Harris, calling her “failed, weak, and dangerously liberal.”

New Trump campaign ad 🔥🔥🔥 Kamala Harris is Failed, Weak and Dangerously Liberal pic.twitter.com/4mO4DWY9Sh — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) July 30, 2024

The ad’s focus was the disastrous immigration policy of the Biden-Harris administration. In the video, the Trump campaign accused Harris of failing to address the flow of hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens into the country, even though Joe Biden assigned her with the task of dealing with the invasion of illegals that the Biden-Harris administration itself started.

“This is America’s border czar, and she’s failed us. Under Harris, over 10 million [people are] illegally here. A quarter of a million Americans [died] from fentanyl, brutal migrant crimes and ISIS now here,” the ad stated.

The Trump campaign also showed an infamous clip from Harris’s interview with NBC’s Lester Holt in which the anchor asked her whether she had any plans to visit the southern border.

“You haven’t been to the border,” Holt said during the June 2021 interview just five months after Biden stepped into the White House.

Instead of responding to the statement, Harris said that she’s never “been to Europe” as well, implying that these two things are related.

However, the mass media was informed that criticizing Harris was now forbidden, which resulted in the propaganda outlets denying that they were previously calling Harris the “border czar,” a title they had given her back in 2021.

The Daily Wire reported that earlier this year, immigration surged to become the top issue on voters’ minds, even putting inflation down to second place.

After Donald Trump left office, the Biden-Harris administration got rid of his border policies, instead implementing its globalist ones, which resulted in around 12 million illegals entering the United States illegally.

Additionally, immigration authorities said that there have been more than 9.5 million migrant encounters as well as about 1.7 million illegal alien getaways.

On July 30, 2024, RNC Research also released an extensive list of things Harris did and said that highlighted her radical leftist ideology once again.