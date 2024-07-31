Quantcast
New Secret Service Boss Barks at Hawley, Cruz over Damning Questions

'Unfairly prosecuted? You’ve got people who are dead!...'

U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, left, and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate testify before a Joint Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing examining the security failures leading to the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe appeared defiant and confrontational when pressed by Republican senators about security failures during the nearly successful assassination attempt on President Donald Trump. 

Rowe, who assumed the role after Kimberly Cheatle’s resignation, became agitated on a Tuesday hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security committees when Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, pressed him with pointed questions about the on-site supervisors and whether any requests for increased security had been denied.

Hawley specifically asked Rowe to name the agents who failed to confirm that the building from which the failed assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired shots at Trump was secured. 

In response, Rowe claimed he did not want to single out any specific individual. “Sir, this could have been our Texas School Book Depository. I’ve lost sleep over that for the last 17 days, just like you have,” Rowe said, referencing the building from which Lee Harvey Oswald fatally shot President John F. Kennedy in 1963. 

“I’ll tell you senator that I will not rush to judgment that people will be held accountable—and I will do so with integrity and not to rush to judgment and people unfairly persecuted,” he added. 

Hawley, stunned by Rowe’s defiant response, retorted, “Unfairly prosecuted? You’ve got people who are dead!”

Like Hawley, Cruz pressed Rowe on reported denied requests for increased security from the Trump team in the two years leading up to the assassination attempt. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi falsely refuted reports of such requests.

Cruz asked Rowe if he had approved Guglielmi’s false statement. When Rowe failed to identify the individual responsible for approving the statement, Cruz suggested that leftist politics might have influenced the Secret Service. 

“Did the same person deny the Trump request that also denied the [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] request? That’s a yes or no,” Cruz pressed. 

Rowe, appearing agitated, said, “Senator, that is not a ‘yes or no’ question.” Cruz replied, “Does the buck stop anywhere?”

Rowe again did not answer. When Cruz pressed him about whether any Secret Service agents were transferred from the Trump detail to a nearby event hosted by First Lady Jill Biden, Rowe dodged the question, his tone growing angrier. 

