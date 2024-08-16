Quantcast
Thursday, August 15, 2024

Kamala Harris Recruits Staffers with ‘Xe,’ ‘Ey’ and ‘Fae’ Pronouns

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Vice President Kamala Harris laughs as she speaks at Hampton University on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Do you use xe/xem or ze/hir pronouns? The Harris-Walz campaign might have a job for you. 

In the name of inclusivity, Vice President Kamala Harris offers seven non-binary and gender-neutral pronouns for applicants to the more than two dozen available jobs on her campaign website, Headline USA has learned. 

The pronouns are listed on the campaign’s job listings page. In addition to the “he/him” and “she/her” pronouns, the campaign includes options like “they/them,” “xe/xem,” “ze/hir,” “ey/em,” “hir/hir,” “fae/faer,” and “hu/hu.”

Those who do not identify with any of these pronouns might fabricate their own, as the campaign even offers a “custom” option. This likely reflects the leftist belief that gender and sex exist on a spectrum, meaning pronouns are endless.

Headline USA could not immediately find clear definitions for some of these pronouns, as leftist sources provided no explanations. 

The pronoun options, first exposed by X users, come as President Donald Trump criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’s running mate, for his endorsement of radical gender ideology. He is “heavy into the transgender world,” Trump said in a press conference. 

Some have slammed Walz as “Tampon Tim” after he mandated that Minnesota public schools offer tampons in bathrooms used by “all menstruating students” from grades four to 12. This includes male bathrooms used by self-identified transgender men, meaning individuals who were biologically born female.

Several X users shared screenshots of the pronoun options offered by Harris. Mark McCaig, publisher of the Texas Voice news outlet, was among the first to point out the unusual pronoun choice. 

“Kamala Harris has more pronouns (9) than policies (0) on her website,” podcast host Blaire White wrote on X. Notably, White herself identifies as transgender but has been vocal against the left.

Other popular X accounts, including Libs of TikTok, End Wokeness and Richard Hanania, also took notice and shared the screenshots.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
