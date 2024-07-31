Quantcast
‘Women for Kamala’ Prominently Features Tranny Ex-Male Activist w/ Antifa Ties

Clymer 'has a long history of leveraging his Democrat Party connections to bully people...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A recent “Women for Harris” campaign Zoom call featured a transgender activist with known connections to the violent extremist group Antifa.

Post Millennial editor and journalist Andy Ngo called attention to activist Charlotte Clymer’s questionable past Tuesday in a post on X.

Ngo posted a video and several photos of the video conference participant, noting that Clymer was previously known as Charles.

Formerly a feminist activist, Clymer was booted from several roles after being accused of having an abusive attitude toward women.

Clymer now works for a trans advocacy group and appears to have connections with elites on the Left.

In a follow-up tweet, Ngo noted that Clymer “has a long history of leveraging his Democrat Party connections to bully people.”

The former male allegedly used that status to help instigate a protest aimed at destroying the Cuba Libre restaurant in Washington, D.C., after owners demanded that only women use the women’s restroom. The restaurant was ultimately fined $7,000 and forced to comply.

Clymer’s activism has earned the respect of several notable people—including former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who recently called attention to Clymer’s “grace” and “bravery” which “shine through.”

Clymer followed up on the “Women for Kamala” night with a lengthy Substack post on the publication titled “Charlotte’s Web.”

According to the activist, the women involved were so emotional about Vice President Kamala Harris’s candidacy that they began to weep.

“It was a bad night for mascara and a great night for democracy,” Clymer claimed.

The post includes a transcript of Clymer’s own remarks from the Zoom call, during which the activist claimed that “Donald Trump and J.D. Vance … want to place me in a specific box” in contrast with Harris, who “has common sense and believes no American, no human being, belongs in a box.”

At the climax of the speech, Clymer noted that “I love how I look. I know I’m beautiful.”

Clymer appeared to be using a “heavily filtered image,” noted Ngo.

