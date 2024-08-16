Quantcast
Thursday, August 15, 2024

Hackers May Have Stolen Every Social Security Number

'For somebody who’s really suave at it, the possibilities are really endless. You can cause all kinds of chaos, commit all kinds of crimes, steal all kinds of money...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Computer hackers cyberattack
Big Tech and government can pose problems. / IMAGE: ABC News via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Some months ago, personal information was stolen from a major data broker that may now be available on an online store that offers stolen personal data.

The Post Millennial reported that the hackers violated the security of National Public Data in a cyberspace break-in that resulted in the theft of 300 million Social Security Numbers (SSN) and other personal information.

Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog director for the U.S. Public Information Research Group, said the consequences could result in a massive escalation in identity theft and fraud.

“If this, in fact, is pretty much the whole dossier on all of us, it certainly is much more concerning [than prior breaches]. And if people weren’t taking precautions in the past, which they should have been doing, this should be a five-alarm wake-up call for them,” she said.

In its email, National Public Data stated that it is “aware of certain third-party claims about consumer data and is investigating these issues,” adding that it has “purged the entire database, as a whole, of any and all entries, essentially opting everyone out.” This means it has deleted any “nonpublic personal information” about people, even though “[they] may be required to retain certain records to comply with legal obligations.”

Murray also noted that accessing the SSN can result in “all kinds of things,” including losing control of a bank account or investment portfolio. She added that, combined with a date of birth and mailing address, a scammer can use the SSN to set up a new account or tamper with an existing one.

“For somebody who’s really suave at it, the possibilities are really endless. You can cause all kinds of chaos, commit all kinds of crimes, steal all kinds of money,” she said.

Anyone who suspects their personal data has been breached should freeze their credit status at all three credit bureausExperianEquifax, and TransUnion, which offer this service for free.

The news source also stated that people should use different and strong passwords and two-factor authentication to protect their finances.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
