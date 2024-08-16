Biden Barks at Media over Inflation Coverage as Kamala Seeks Distance

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden once again snapped at reporters this week, demanding that they “start writing” positively about his economic policies.

Biden made the comment during the Creator Economy Conference hosted at the White House on Wednesday. After initially refusing to answer questions from reporters, he decided to respond to one question about the latest inflation data.

“Any comment on the inflation numbers? Has the U.S. beat inflation, Mr. President?” a reporter yelled out.

“Yes, yes, yes,” Biden replied. “I told you they’re going to have a soft landing—we’re going to have a soft landing. My policies are working. Start writing that way. OK?”

Biden went on to take a jab at the media, which helped push him out of the 2024 race following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump in June.

“Now, is that the real press or the fake press back there?” Biden said.

Speaking to the social-media influencers and content creators at the White House, Biden added, “I tell you what, I have a bunch of grandchildren, and, with all due respect, they don’t read the same newspapers or watch the same television I do. They listen to all of you.”

Despite Biden’s assurances that his economic policies were working, it seems not even his vice president agreed.

A new report revealed this week that Vice President Kamala Harris was trying to distance herself from Biden’s unpopular economic agenda as she ramped up her presidential campaign.

“As far as Harris distancing from Biden, she was going to do that,” a Democratic campaign operative told the New York Post. “It wasn’t called Harrisflation.”

Harris finally released part of her own economic agenda on Wednesday, but it includes the same “price gouging” rhetoric that Biden has been repeating for months.

The Trump campaign argued Harris’s efforts to separate herself from Biden prove how “fake” her campaign is.

“Kamala Harris can’t hide from her disastrous record of skyrocketing inflation, resulting in a 20% increase in prices since she took office,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said.

“Americans are struggling under the Biden–Harris economy, and now she wants to gaslight them into believing her bald-faced lies,” Cheung added. “She has no shame, and ultimately she can’t hide from all the hurt she has caused every American because they feel it every single day.”