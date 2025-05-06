Kamala Enjoys NYC Night Out, Bringing Dozens of Secret Service Agents w/ Her

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Kamala Harris may no longer be vice president, but that hasn’t stopped her from enjoying the taxpayer-funded perks of her former office.

Harris was spotted Sunday night entering The Polo Bar in New York City—one of Manhattan’s most exclusive restaurants—with husband Doug Emhoff and a massive Secret Service entourage.

The high-end bar is known for requiring reservations months in advance. Harris is in the city ahead of her expected appearance at the Met Gala on Monday.

According to the New York Post, Harris had at least 25 agents and seven SUVs in tow.

🚨JUST IN🚨 Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff took over two dozen bodyguards including Secret Service to a bar in NYC. The failed presidential candidate mingled with elites at Polo Bar before her rumored Met Gala appearance. (BACKGRID) pic.twitter.com/Sl0vy9GJt1 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 5, 2025

The scale of her protection far exceeds what’s typically given to former vice presidents, sources told the Post. However, former President Joe Biden signed an order awarding Harris an 18-month extension of full Secret Service protection—on the taxpayers’ dime.

Thanks to Biden’s extension, taxpayers will foot Harris’s security detail through July 2026, just ahead of a midterm cycle where she is expected to play a prominent role attacking the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers.

While President Donald Trump hasn’t yet revoked Harris’s protection, he did swiftly reverse Biden’s extended coverage for his adult children—Hunter and Ashley Biden—after returning to office on Jan. 20, 2025.

Trump denounced the excessive security detail provided to Hunter during a lavish vacation in South Africa.

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!” Trump wrote. “Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list.”