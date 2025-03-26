Hunter Biden Still Enjoys Secret Service Protection Despite Trump’s Order

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hunter Biden, the embattled son of the disgraced former President Joe Biden, continues to receive taxpayer-funded Secret Service protection despite President Donald Trump ordering an immediate halt to such benefits.

Photos revealed by journalist Laura Loomer showed what appeared to be two Secret Service agents stationed in Cape Town, South Africa—the exact location where Hunter and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, were seen vacationing last week.

The photos were timestamped on March 24. Trump issued his directive on March 17.

“The same Secret Service agent photographed over a week ago was spotted with Hunter Biden and his wife today, in addition to a female Secret Service agent,” Loomer wrote on X.

She added, “Secret Service is DEFYING A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER by continuing to provide tax payer funded Secret Service protection to Hunter Biden during his luxury vacation abroad.”

Hunter, along with his sister Ashley Biden, had been granted extended Secret Service protection at the request of their father.

Typically, only former presidents and their spouses receive protection after leaving office, but Hunter and Ashley were scheduled to receive it through September.

Enter Trump’s directive.

“Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list,” Trump wrote last week.

His order coincided with Loomer’s report that Hunter took a luxury vacation in South Africa despite telling a federal judge he lacked the financial means to continue a lawsuit he had filed against Garrett Ziegler, the man who released the contents of the infamous Laptop from Hell.

Hunter’s attorneys wrote in a court filing that he “has had difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live as well as finding it difficult to earn a living.” They requested that the judge dismiss the lawsuit.

On March 17, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement the agency is “aware of the President’s decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden.”

He added that it “will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible.”