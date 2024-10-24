Kamala Wants to Force Christians to Perform Abortions

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris recently showed American Christian doctors that she would force them to abandon their religious beliefs to perform abortions.

During a recent interview, Harris admitted that she believes there should be zero compromises or limits to abortions in the United States after Hallie Jackson of NBC News asked her what concessions, such as religious exemptions, would be on the table.

“I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body,” she said. “Let’s just start with the fundamental fact. A basic freedom has been taken from the women of America: the freedom to make decisions about their own [bodies]. And that cannot be negotiable, which is that we need to put back in the protections of Roe v. Wade, and that is it.”

Kamala Harris argues there should be zero compromises or limits to abortions in America…. NBC’s @HallieJackson: “So, as a question of pragmatism then, what concessions would be on the table? Religious exemptions, for example? Is that something you would consider if Republicans… pic.twitter.com/AT4JGVrbm0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 22, 2024

Conservatives and Christians quickly sounded the alarm by pointing out that if Harris became president, Christians would be forced to abandon their faith on the governmental level constantly.

“[Harris] promises ‘freedom’ but then pledges to federally steamroll Americans into taking part in abortions against their will. Docs must perform them. Taxpayers must pay for them, for any reason, in all 50 states, no exceptions,” SBA Pro-Life America wrote.

.@KamalaHarris promises ‘freedom’ but then pledges to federally steamroll Americans into taking part in abortions against their will. Docs must perform them, taxpayers must pay for them, for any reason, in all 50 states, no exceptions. pic.twitter.com/DHRHTd14xo — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) October 22, 2024

Ben Domenech of the Spectator World also criticized Harris.

“Forcing Catholic hospitals, which supply care to some of the most vulnerable populations, to perform abortions or shut their doors is literally the most vile thing a major party candidate has ever endorsed,” he wrote.

Forcing Catholic hospitals, which supply care to some of the most vulnerable populations, to perform abortions or shut their doors is literally the most vile thing a major party candidate has ever endorsed. https://t.co/LzrLymxOgv — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 23, 2024

Catholic Vote, a politically conservative Catholic organization, also responded to the recent news by asking a rhetorical question.

“Why would any Christian vote for her?” Catholic Vote wrote.

Kamala Harris admits she would deny religious exemptions for abortions—forcing Christians to kill unborn children and seemingly doubling down on weaponizing the government to jail pro-lifers who pray outside abortion facilities. Why would any Christian vote for her? pic.twitter.com/QwoDLxUb0D — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 22, 2024

Trump War Room also told American Christians that they should remember what Harris said during the interview when they were going to vote.

🚨Kamala Harris says that she does not believe in religious exemptions when it comes to abortion. Christians, remember this when you go to vote.👇 pic.twitter.com/GhOeqQeT5G — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2024

“Absolutely chilling,” the Center for Baptist Leadership wrote. “It would be the end of the First Amendment and religious liberty as we know it.”

Absolutely chilling: Kamala Harris says that she does not believe in religious exemptions for abortion. This means that all Christian hospitals, healthcare providers, businesses, etc., would be forced to provide/cover abortion if she got her way. It would be the end of the… pic.twitter.com/Qtz55AJyUB — Center for Baptist Leadership (@BaptistLeaders) October 23, 2024

Independent journalist Kyle Becker agreed with the sentiment.

“Kamala Harris is the most anti-Christian candidate in U.S. history,” he wrote. “2024 is the Good vs. Evil election.”

Kamala Harris is the most anti-Christian candidate in U.S. history. Kamala Harris told students who shouted "Jesus is Lord" that they were "at the wrong rally." Her administration is arresting pro-lifers for praying near abortion clinics. Her regime threw the book at a… pic.twitter.com/Gs9TthHQoX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 23, 2024

However, Harris became infamous for her pro-abortion rhetoric even before that, with her going as far as to promote the murder of unborn babies while innocent Americans were dying because of Hurricane Helene.

Her hatred of Christians, in general, and Catholics, in particular, was also well–documented. One of the most recent examples of her anti-Christian hatred happened during one of her latest rallies when she told some Christian protesters who were there that they were “at the wrong rally” because of their religious beliefs.