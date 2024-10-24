Quantcast
Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Kamala Wants to Force Christians to Perform Abortions

'I don't think we should be making concessions when we're talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris recently showed American Christian doctors that she would force them to abandon their religious beliefs to perform abortions.

During a recent interview, Harris admitted that she believes there should be zero compromises or limits to abortions in the United States after Hallie Jackson of NBC News asked her what concessions, such as religious exemptions, would be on the table.

“I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body,” she said. “Let’s just start with the fundamental fact. A basic freedom has been taken from the women of America: the freedom to make decisions about their own [bodies]. And that cannot be negotiable, which is that we need to put back in the protections of Roe v. Wade, and that is it.”

Conservatives and Christians quickly sounded the alarm by pointing out that if Harris became president, Christians would be forced to abandon their faith on the governmental level constantly.

“[Harris] promises ‘freedom’ but then pledges to federally steamroll Americans into taking part in abortions against their will. Docs must perform them. Taxpayers must pay for them, for any reason, in all 50 states, no exceptions,” SBA Pro-Life America wrote.

Ben Domenech of the Spectator World also criticized Harris.

“Forcing Catholic hospitals, which supply care to some of the most vulnerable populations, to perform abortions or shut their doors is literally the most vile thing a major party candidate has ever endorsed,” he wrote.

Catholic Vote, a politically conservative Catholic organization, also responded to the recent news by asking a rhetorical question.

“Why would any Christian vote for her?” Catholic Vote wrote.

Trump War Room also told American Christians that they should remember what Harris said during the interview when they were going to vote.

“Absolutely chilling,” the Center for Baptist Leadership wrote. “It would be the end of the First Amendment and religious liberty as we know it.”

Independent journalist Kyle Becker agreed with the sentiment.

“Kamala Harris is the most anti-Christian candidate in U.S. history,” he wrote. “2024 is the Good vs. Evil election.”

However, Harris became infamous for her pro-abortion rhetoric even before that, with her going as far as to promote the murder of unborn babies while innocent Americans were dying because of Hurricane Helene.

Her hatred of Christians, in general, and Catholics, in particular, was also welldocumented. One of the most recent examples of her anti-Christian hatred happened during one of her latest rallies when she told some Christian protesters who were there that they were “at the wrong rally” because of their religious beliefs.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tim Walz Invited Chinese Commies into His Nebraska Classroom
Next article
Kamala Wants Amnesty for Illegals

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com