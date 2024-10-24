Tim Walz Invited Chinese Commies into His Nebraska Classroom

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) If someone wanted another proof of Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., being a communist, here it is.

The Daily Caller recently discovered that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s vice presidential pick welcomed officials of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) into his classroom in Nebraska while he was still working as a teacher in the 1990s.

The Caller conducted its investigation, during which it found an old Alliance Times-Herald article that revealed that a delegation of three “educators” from southeast China visited Walz’s Alliance High School social studies class “to study the education system” in February 1996.

As expected, Chinese teachers would not travel to the middle of America when California is way closer geographically. After reviewing Chinese government records, the news source discovered that the delegation included CCP officials who, at the time, worked for an institute serving a Chinese influence and intelligence agency.

“Governor Tim Walz’s documented relationships with Chinese Communist Party-affiliated entities and officials bear hallmarks of a CCP infiltration and influence campaign,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability chairman, told the Caller.

He then said that some FBI officials informed him and his colleagues that the federal agency is currently investigating communist China’s “subnational influence operations and activity that is similar to how China has engaged with Governor Walz.”

“The American people deserve to fully understand how deep Governor Walz’s relationship with the CCP goes, and the Oversight Committee will continue to press for answers,” he added.

The recently discovered information would not shock an average American conservative since different conservative outlets, including Headline USA, previously reported on Walz’s being sympathetic to communists, especially the ones from China.

While working as a high school teacher, Walz praised China, creating an unrealistic, utopian-like picture of the communist regime for his students.

“It was almost a daily revelation of how much he adores the communist regime. There was no doubt he was a true believer. I’ve been trying to tell people this for 30 years. Nobody wanted to listen,” the former student, who identified himself only as “Shad,” said.

He also remembered the trips to China and how happy Walz was about visiting the country.

“At night, we’d go out, we’d walk the street fairs. We’d be buying souvenirs, and Tim was always buying the Little Red Book. He said he gave them as gifts … I saw him buy at least a dozen on the trip. It would be like [being] in Germany and buying copies of Mein Kampf,” he said.