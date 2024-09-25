Kamala Harris’s Hatred of Catholic Christians Could Cost Her Election

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that Kamala Harris’s well-documented anti-Catholic sentiments could result in more Catholics voting for Donald Trump and bringing him victory in the 2024 election.

The recent news came after Harris decided not to attend the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner on Oct. 17, 2024.

Even former Bill Clinton strategist and pollster Mark Penn acknowledged that Harris’s constant vilification of Trump automatically prevents her from going to the Catholic charity event and communicating with Trump like he is a regular human being instead of a reincarnation of Adolf Hitler.

Former Clinton strategist and pollster Mark Penn says Trump's decision to not debate Harris is smart because she has likely already "peaked" in the polls pic.twitter.com/1LtZxTuTzA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 24, 2024

Another reason why Harris decided not to attend the event was because she didn’t want Trump or anybody else to make fun of her so that the media-created identity of a perfect and independent non-white woman would not be ruined.

“It’s sad, but not surprising, that Kamala has decided not to attend. I don’t know what she has against our Catholic friends, but it must be a lot, because she certainly hasn’t been very nice to them; in fact, Catholics are literally being persecuted by this Administration. Any Catholic that votes for Comrade Kamala Harris should have their head examined,” Trump wrote.

It will be an honor to attend the SOLD OUT 79th ANNUAL AL SMITH DINNER on October 17th in New York. It will be great to see so many wonderful people there, including Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan. We know the Spirit of Al Smith, the first Catholic Nominee of a Major Party, and John… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 23, 2024

Even though it looks like the reason why Harris decided not to attend the dinner was not because of her hatred of Catholics, as Trump stated, the fact that she despises the Catholic faith and Christianity, generally speaking, is undeniable.

According to the Catholic News Registry and the Catholic Vote, Harris previously pushed her pro-abortion ideology, criticized judicial nominees for being members of a Catholic fraternal service organization, Knights of Columbus, approved the raiding of pro-lifers’ homes, made life harder for pro-life organizations, opposed religious liberty and embraced “gender” ideology.

Catholics, other Christians, conservatives and Republicans criticized Harris for her hatred.

“Kamala Harris represents the most vile anti-Catholic threat of any leading candidate for president in American history. She is a candidate of the hard left. And her record and her words demonstrate a gross anti-Catholic bias and bigotry,” CatholicVote president Brian Burch told Fox News.

Trump also criticized Harris for going after men who were members of the Knights of Columbus.

President Trump exposes Kamala's anti-Catholic hatred: "As a Senator, she viciously attacked highly qualified judicial nominees simply because they were members of the Knights of Columbus suggesting that their Catholic faith disqualified them from serving on the federal bench." pic.twitter.com/wd90wl7dti — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 27, 2024

“Kamala Harris has always been an anti-Catholic bigot… There’s no way a Catholic could ever vote for her,” senior editor of Human Events Jack Posobeic wrote.

Kamala Harris has always been an anti-Catholic bigot She’s even attacked Catholic service organizations. There’s no way a Catholic could ever vote for her https://t.co/x1P3xuBNrQ — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2024

Other Catholics, like Cardinal Dolan, agreed, adding that the last person who skipped the Al Smith dinner was Walter Mondale, another Democrat, who lost 49 out of 50 states during the 1984 presidential election.

MUST WATCH: Cardinal Dolan mocks Kamala Harris for skipping the Al Smith Dinner. "This hasn’t happened in 40 years since Walter Mondale turned down the invitation. And remember, he lost 49 out of 50 states…” From Trump War Room @TrumpWarRoom: pic.twitter.com/b8CkZPJ6aU — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 24, 2024

The New York Times’s best-selling author Raymond Arroyo also said that Harris’s anti-Catholic rhetoric would be called out during the dinner, which she doesn’t want Catholics in the swing states to hear.