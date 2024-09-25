Quantcast
Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Kamala Harris’s Hatred of Catholic Christians Could Cost Her Election

'This hasn’t happened in 40 years since Walter Mondale turned down the invitation. And remember, he lost 49 out of 50 states...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: The Drew Barrymore Show via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that Kamala Harris’s well-documented anti-Catholic sentiments could result in more Catholics voting for Donald Trump and bringing him victory in the 2024 election.

The recent news came after Harris decided not to attend the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner on Oct. 17, 2024.

Even former Bill Clinton strategist and pollster Mark Penn acknowledged that Harris’s constant vilification of Trump automatically prevents her from going to the Catholic charity event and communicating with Trump like he is a regular human being instead of a reincarnation of Adolf Hitler.

Another reason why Harris decided not to attend the event was because she didn’t want Trump or anybody else to make fun of her so that the media-created identity of a perfect and independent non-white woman would not be ruined.

“It’s sad, but not surprising, that Kamala has decided not to attend. I don’t know what she has against our Catholic friends, but it must be a lot, because she certainly hasn’t been very nice to them; in fact, Catholics are literally being persecuted by this Administration. Any Catholic that votes for Comrade Kamala Harris should have their head examined,” Trump wrote.

Even though it looks like the reason why Harris decided not to attend the dinner was not because of her hatred of Catholics, as Trump stated, the fact that she despises the Catholic faith and Christianity, generally speaking, is undeniable.

According to the Catholic News Registry and the Catholic Vote, Harris previously pushed her pro-abortion ideology, criticized judicial nominees for being members of a Catholic fraternal service organization, Knights of Columbus, approved the raiding of pro-lifers’ homes, made life harder for pro-life organizations, opposed religious liberty and embraced “gender” ideology.

Catholics, other Christians, conservatives and Republicans criticized Harris for her hatred.

“Kamala Harris represents the most vile anti-Catholic threat of any leading candidate for president in American history. She is a candidate of the hard left. And her record and her words demonstrate a gross anti-Catholic bias and bigotry,” CatholicVote president Brian Burch told Fox News.

Trump also criticized Harris for going after men who were members of the Knights of Columbus.

“Kamala Harris has always been an anti-Catholic bigot… There’s no way a Catholic could ever vote for her,” senior editor of Human Events Jack Posobeic wrote.

Other Catholics, like Cardinal Dolan, agreed, adding that the last person who skipped the Al Smith dinner was Walter Mondale, another Democrat, who lost 49 out of 50 states during the 1984 presidential election.

The New York Times’s best-selling author Raymond Arroyo also said that Harris’s anti-Catholic rhetoric would be called out during the dinner, which she doesn’t want Catholics in the swing states to hear.

