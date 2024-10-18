(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris didn’t attend Al Smith’s Catholic charity dinner because she would only become even less popular than she is right now.

The recent news came after Fox News’s Bret Baier destroyed Harris during a Wednesday interview.

The Daily Caller reported that Harris was the first presidential candidate in decades to refuse to attend the dinner. President Ronald Reagan’s Democratic opponent in the 1984 presidential race, Walter Mondale, was the last to do that.

“Vice President Harris will appear via a pre-recorded video at tonight’s dinner,” Joseph Zwilling, spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York, informed the news source.

The Caller also obtained an Oct. 11 email from Mary Erdoes, vice chair of the Al Smith Foundation’s board of directors.

“Although we traditionally have had the privilege of hosting two presidential candidates, unfortunately, Vice President Kamala Harris is still unable to join us this year due to conflicts with her campaign schedule,” she wrote. “Please know that we exhausted every possible effort and connection we had to try to get her there, but to no avail. While we will miss her on the Dais, she will be joining us on screen, likely via video.”

Before the Caller discovered that Harris wouldn’t be attending the dinner, Google interfered in the election by trying to convince American voters that Harris’s absence was either a good thing or would not affect her chances of winning the 2024 election.

“Googled ‘Al Smith Dinner,’ which Kamala is avoiding because she is unpopular AND unfunny… So what does Google say? ‘Why it is smart for Kamala Harris to skip the Al Smith dinner.’ ‘Why it won’t sway voters.’ Rigged,” @ArynneWexler wrote.

Googled “Al Smith Dinner”, which Kamala is avoiding because she is unpopular AND unfunny She is the first presidential candidate to skip since 1984 So what does Google say? “Why it is smart for Kamala Harris to skip the Al Smith dinner” “Why it won’t sway voters” Rigged pic.twitter.com/tuJB6JnqRy — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) October 13, 2024

It was previously reported that Harris won’t attend the dinner, with some people speculating that the decision was made because Harris didn’t want to lose even more voters.

The decision is understandable, considering that Harris’s betting odds tanked after the Fox News interview and Trump’s favorability jumped, according to some polls.

As a cherry on top, Politico also reported that Harris is performing horribly in Pennsylvania, one of this election’s most important battleground states.