Quantcast
Thursday, October 17, 2024

Kamala Didn’t Attend Al Smith Dinner Because She Loses

'Vice President Harris will appear via a pre-recorded video at tonight’s dinner...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: The Drew Barrymore Show via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris didn’t attend Al Smith’s Catholic charity dinner because she would only become even less popular than she is right now.

The recent news came after Fox News’s Bret Baier destroyed Harris during a Wednesday interview.

The Daily Caller reported that Harris was the first presidential candidate in decades to refuse to attend the dinner. President Ronald Reagan’s Democratic opponent in the 1984 presidential race, Walter Mondale, was the last to do that.

“Vice President Harris will appear via a pre-recorded video at tonight’s dinner,” Joseph Zwilling, spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York, informed the news source.

The Caller also obtained an Oct. 11 email from Mary Erdoes, vice chair of the Al Smith Foundation’s board of directors.

“Although we traditionally have had the privilege of hosting two presidential candidates, unfortunately, Vice President Kamala Harris is still unable to join us this year due to conflicts with her campaign schedule,” she wrote. “Please know that we exhausted every possible effort and connection we had to try to get her there, but to no avail. While we will miss her on the Dais, she will be joining us on screen, likely via video.”

Before the Caller discovered that Harris wouldn’t be attending the dinner, Google interfered in the election by trying to convince American voters that Harris’s absence was either a good thing or would not affect her chances of winning the 2024 election.

“Googled ‘Al Smith Dinner,’ which Kamala is avoiding because she is unpopular AND unfunny… So what does Google say? ‘Why it is smart for Kamala Harris to skip the Al Smith dinner.’ ‘Why it won’t sway voters.’ Rigged,” @ArynneWexler wrote.

It was previously reported that Harris won’t attend the dinner, with some people speculating that the decision was made because Harris didn’t want to lose even more voters.

The decision is understandable, considering that Harris’s betting odds tanked after the Fox News interview and Trump’s favorability jumped, according to some polls.

As a cherry on top, Politico also reported that Harris is performing horribly in Pennsylvania, one of this election’s most important battleground states.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Swing State’s Trump Supporters Receive Violent Letters from Party of ‘Joy’
Next article
Election Interference: Meta Admits Facebook Censors Anti-Kamala Posts

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com