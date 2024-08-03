Quantcast
Saturday, August 3, 2024

Kamala Bails on Trump Debate, Sparking ‘Chicken-Mala’ Nickname

'I’ll see her on September 4th or, I won’t see her at all...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris has declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to a Fox News debate scheduled for next month, drawing criticism on Twitter where she was dubbed “Chicken-mala Harris.” The term quickly gained popularity, reaching the 16th position in the trending tab.

On Saturday, Trump confirmed via Truth Social that he would participate in a debate with Fox News on Sept. 4. Initially, he was slated to debate then-candidate President Joe Biden on Sept. 10 on ABC News.  

Trump declared that the debate with Biden was canceled because the president is no longer the Democratic nominee. Trump also cited a conflict of interest due to his lawsuit against ABC News and its host, George Stephanopoulos, whom he called “George Slopadopoulos.”

Harris declined the Sept. 4 debate without providing any legitimate explanation. Instead, her campaign accused Trump of “running scared and trying to back out of the debate he had already agreed to. 

“He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept. 10. The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience,” the Harris campaign tweeted.

 

Trump argued that the Fox News debate would take place in Pennsylvania and be moderated by prominent Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. 

“The rules will be similar to the rules of my debate with sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his party – but with a full arena audience,” Trump wrote. 

The debate controversy began after the Democratic Party pressured Biden to exit the 2024 race. Upon his exit, the party conveniently anointed Harris as the presumptive nominee.

