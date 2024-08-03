Quantcast
Bronx DA Official Quits Amid Child Predator Allegations

'Bronx man trying to meet a child gets taken down by local hero...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Bronx Assistant District Attorney William C.C. Kemp-Neal (via Dads Against Groomers's Twitter)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Prosecutor William C.C. Kemp-Neal resigned from his position at the Bronx District Attorney’s office after an anti-child predator group accused him of attempting to meet with a 13-year-old boy. 

The group, Dads Against Predators, released video footage purportedly showing Kemp-Neal at a Bronx Target and then fleeing after being confronted by a member of the group. 

“Excuse me, everybody! This man right here came to meet a 13-year-old boy,” one vigilante shouted as a bystander chased Kemp-Neal.

The New York Post reported the video was recorded on July 8 at about 8:00 p.m. However, Jay Carnicom, the head of Dads Against Predators, shared the video on Twitter on July 11.  

“Bronx man trying to meet a child gets taken down by local hero,” Carnicom captioned the Twitter video, garnering over 4.5 million views.

According to the Post, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office paid Kemp-Neal $84,999 annually as an assistant district attorney. He allegedly handled cases involving assault, harassment and child endangerment.

“I didn’t,” Kemp-Neal replied. 

In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said that Kemp-Neal was no longer employed by the DA. He left the office on July 17, days after the video was released.

A subsequent video showed local law enforcement responding to the Target parking lot. According to the Post, an investigation is underway.

The now-former Bronx prosecutor has not been charged with any wrongdoing. 

