Bronx DA Official Quits Amid Child Predator Allegations

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Prosecutor William C.C. Kemp-Neal resigned from his position at the Bronx District Attorney’s office after an anti-child predator group accused him of attempting to meet with a 13-year-old boy.

The group, Dads Against Predators, released video footage purportedly showing Kemp-Neal at a Bronx Target and then fleeing after being confronted by a member of the group.

“Excuse me, everybody! This man right here came to meet a 13-year-old boy,” one vigilante shouted as a bystander chased Kemp-Neal.

Bronx man trying to meet a child gets taken down by local hero pic.twitter.com/57c0J6s1fi — JayCarnicomDAP (@jaycarnicomdap) July 11, 2024

The New York Post reported the video was recorded on July 8 at about 8:00 p.m. However, Jay Carnicom, the head of Dads Against Predators, shared the video on Twitter on July 11.

“Bronx man trying to meet a child gets taken down by local hero,” Carnicom captioned the Twitter video, garnering over 4.5 million views.

Bronx prosecutor abruptly resigns after getting caught allegedly trying to meet young boy by predator hunters https://t.co/e95hyZlZRd pic.twitter.com/42rQppDEtZ — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2024

According to the Post, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office paid Kemp-Neal $84,999 annually as an assistant district attorney. He allegedly handled cases involving assault, harassment and child endangerment.

“I didn’t,” Kemp-Neal replied.

In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said that Kemp-Neal was no longer employed by the DA. He left the office on July 17, days after the video was released.

A subsequent video showed local law enforcement responding to the Target parking lot. According to the Post, an investigation is underway.

Bronx predaphile runs from NYPD after trying to meet a lil bo and I hawked em down

Full video goin up soon on Locals ‼️ pic.twitter.com/GkH00znbKm — JayCarnicomDAP (@jaycarnicomdap) July 12, 2024

The now-former Bronx prosecutor has not been charged with any wrongdoing.