Judicial Watch Sues for Records about CIA Plot to ‘Get Rid of’ Trump

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The transparency organization Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit against the Defense Department for records about a purported conversation between two CIA analysts to “get rid of” then-President Donald Trump in 2017.

Judicial Watch’s lawsuit stems from an alleged conversation between CIA analysts Eric Ciaramella—who ended up being one of the anonymous “whistleblower” who touched off Trump’s first impeachment—and Sean Misko.

Ciaramella had served as an adviser on Ukraine to Vice President Joe Biden and had been overheard in 2017 discussing with another staffer how to “get rid of,” or remove, the newly elected Trump from office. His colleague, Misko, left the White House in the summer of 2019 to join House impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s committee, where, sources say, he offered “guidance” to the whistleblower, Ciaramella.

In January 2022, Judicial Watch sued the DoD for records about the purported 2017 conversation between Ciaramella and Misko.

Judicial Watch sought all reports submitted by a US military officer assigned to the National Security Council to his superiors relating to a conversation he overheard Ciaramella and Misko. The organization also sought all records relating to any investigations conducted by the DoD into the alleged conversation.

The DoD has stonewalled Judicial Watch’s request, which is why the organization filed its lawsuit last week.

“The intelligence community targeted Trump for removal for daring to question Biden family corruption and election interference tied to Ukraine and Burisma,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “The Biden Defense Department’s sitting for over a year on a simple FOIA request on the Deep State targeting of Trump is a cover-up plain and simple.”

Judicial Watch has been fighting for information about Ciaramella for years.

In November 2019 Judicial Watch reported that among those visiting Ciaramella at the White House were several officers who worked for George Soros organizations.

Judicial Watch has also been stonewalled for records about Ciaramella from the CIA on the grounds that “confirming or denying the existence or non-existence of responsive records would reveal information protected by the CIA Act, namely the existence or non-existence of an employment relationship between the Agency and Mr. Ciaramella.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.