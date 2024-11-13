Infowars Could Shut Down on Wednesday

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Alex Jones, founder of Infowars, recently revealed that his news organization could shut down on Wednesday if the “good guys” don’t win the auction.

“Infowars To Close Its Doors Wednesday,” Jones wrote on Twitter, attaching a video of him going into details about what will happen.

BREAKING: Infowars To Close Its Doors Wednesday— Alex Jones Responds Watch/Share the LIVE SHOW here:https://t.co/yZgJmwRqe8 pic.twitter.com/jcr6l6c5YQ — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 12, 2024

In another post, Jones clarified that there was a typo, giving some hope to his supporters.

“There is a typo in this headline. Infowars could be closed down [on] Wednesday if a hostile buyer gets it at action. Infowars will continue if the good guys are able to win the auction,” he added.

There is a typo in this headline. Infowars could be closed down Wednesday if a hostile buyer gets it at action. Infowars will continue if the good guys are able to win the auction. — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 12, 2024

Conservatives quickly responded to the recent news on Twitter in different ways.

“This is one of the saddest days in human history,” Dom Lucre, a conservative activist, wrote.

This is one of the saddest days in human history. — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 12, 2024

Jones responded to him by saying that Trump’s upcoming presidency could save other conservatives from Jones’s fate.

“Weaponized courts are the [Deep State’s] favorite weapon. But with Trump‘s reelection, we’ve got a good chance to stop this from happening to other people,” he wrote.

Weaponized courts are the deep states favorite weapon. But with Trump‘s reelection, we’ve got a good chance to stop this from happening to other people. — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 12, 2024

Fr. Calvin Robinson, a Catholic priest who recently permanently moved to the United States from the United Kingdom, told Jones never to give up.

“Fight, fight, fight!” he wrote.

Fight, fight, fight! — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) November 12, 2024

Others asked Elon Musk to buy Infowars so that Jones could continue doing what he’d been doing for decades.

“Please buy [InfoWars] and name Alex [Jones] as [CEO]. His voice is too important to lose. Save [InfoWars]. FIGHT for Alex,” @RobertM817817 wrote.

@elonmusk Please buy info wars and name Alex jones as ceo his voice is too important to lose. Save infowars. FIGHT for Alex. He Fights fire the people — Robert Mcclain (@RobertM817817) November 12, 2024

Some conservatives also pointed out the hypocrisy of the Left.

“It’s ridiculous he has to sell his show and have to pay $1.5B. What about the people who lied about Covid and they knew they were lying? No accountability at all!” @HunterRyne816 wrote.

It’s ridiculous he has to sell his show and have to pay $1.5B What about the people who lied about Covid and they knew they were lying? No accountability at all! — Ryne Hunter (@HunterRyne816) November 12, 2024

Other people have also suggested that Jones could become President-elect Donald Trump’s press secretary.

“The press secretary role just opened up. Just saying. This may or [may] not be fate,” @AutismCapital wrote.

The press secretary role just opened up. Just saying. This may or not be fate. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 12, 2024

Jones said he would agree to work as a press secretary in the new Trump administration.