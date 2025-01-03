‘He’s Good. For Real’: Trump, Vance Take a Day to Play Golf w/GOP Senator

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance took a day to play golf with Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., photos and videos posted on social media showed Thursday.

Schmitt shared video of himself and the incoming president at the golf course late Thursday, with one clip showing the senator take a swing at the ball.

Trump, dressed in his white shirt and a red MAGA hat, watched Schmitt hit the ball from a golf cart as Vance stood beside it.

“Fun day with @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance. Played well. You gotta love it,” Schmitt wrote on X with an American flag emoji.

In another post, Schmitt shared a photo of himself standing beside Trump and Vance. All three men smiled as they posed before a background of the golf course’s green grass and blue sky.

“2025 here we go @realDonaldTrump @JDVance,” the senator wrote with two American flag emojis.

Schmitt touted Trump’s golf skills in a second video, which showed the president-elect take an impressive swing at the golf ball.

The Republican lawmaker told his followers that praise of Trump’s golf skills was much warranted.

I tell people all the time @realDonaldTrump can play. He’s good. For real. pic.twitter.com/P2M8QlOFNn — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) January 2, 2025

“I tell people all the time @realDonaldTrump can play. He’s good. For real,” Schmitt wrote on the social media platform.

This is not the first time Schmitt played golf with Trump. In July, the Kentucky senator reposted footage from the PGA Tour’s official X account and confirmed that Trump’s golf playlist was fire, which he conveyed through use of a flame emoji.

Can confirm. Trump’s playlist when playing golf is 🔥 https://t.co/lRj6FN2l5B — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 24, 2024

Following the president-elect’s election victory, Schmitt took to Facebook and congratulated Trump on his win with a photo of the two smiling on the golf course.

“Congrats to Donald J. Trump,” Schmitt wrote on Nov. 6. “He is tireless. He fights for us. He’ll Make America Great Again.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.