Monday, December 30, 2024

J.K. Rowling Slams the Trans Agenda, ‘No Child Is Born in the Wrong Body’

'There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
J.K. Rowling
J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', in London. / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Author J.K. Rowling bashed the transgender agenda in a X post Saturday.

Rowling shared a screenshot of a negative comment she received on the platform.

“I wish you would use your immense power for good,” the user wrote. “Your hateful focus on trans kids is hurtful and unnecessary.”

This prompted the Harry Potter author to respond reiterating her believes on the transgender issue.

“There are no trans kids. No child is ‘born in the wrong body,'” she wrote. “There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined.”

A user responded to Rowling and stated parents were the issue, which Rowling did not agree with as it is more wide spread.

“Kids are watching TikTok videos of surgeons selling the idea that bodies can be modified like Lego,” she stated. “Schools affirm kids’ trans identities behind parents’ backs.”

Rowling said parents are being put in a difficult spot while trying to parent their children.

“Many parents are struggling to protect kids from a Zeitgeist telling them that anxieties about puberty, sexuality and growing up can be fixed by lifelong reliance on Big Pharma and by doctors who make Frankenstein look ethical,” she continued.

The author has previously spoken out many times regarding the transgender topic.

In December she responded to a New York Times article that downplayed how transgender activists can be violent at times.

Rowling took to social media and noted she has been doxxed and received thousands of death threats since she started speaking out.

“I’ve been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence,” she wrote. “A trans woman posted my family’s home address with a bomb-making guide.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
