(Headline USA) President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States will send nearly $2.5 billion more in weapons to Ukraine as his administration works quickly to spend all the money it has available to help Kyiv fight off Russia before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

As of the end of the fiscal year 2024 on Sept. 30, the estimated total aid given by the U.S. since February 2022 was $183 billion, meaning recent lame-duck disbursements by Biden—whose son Hunter was on the board of the Burisma energy company for five years—will total around $200 billion, excluding any secretive Pentagon funds or clerical errors that may be excluded from the official tally.

According to a Ukrainian official, Zelenskyy, in turn, has made considerable contributions back to Biden and other politicians, both Republican and Democrat—but mainly Democrat.

Well… Well… well.. Mitch McConnell got $89 million in kickbacks while Chuck Schumer had $66 million of our tax dollars to Ukraine laundered into his pocketbook, says top Ukrainian official. Here is the list provided: pic.twitter.com/WbKhPNy9qA — AmericaReal (@AmericaReal3) November 30, 2024

He also recently was revealed to have allegedly bribed NATO officials in the hopes of gaining admission to the alliance, which would obligate much of Western Europe and the U.S. to formally enter the war against Russia.

Zelensky has tried to bribe a NATO member with the money he doesn't even have, while at the same time blackmailing both Slovakia and Hungary with shutting down the gas transit. NATO is using a non-member Ukraine to force its members into compliance. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/Y9SQmRJBlO — Olga Bazova (@OlgaBazova) December 22, 2024

Biden’s latest taxpayer giveaway includes $1.25 billion in presidential drawdown authority, which allows the military to pull existing stock from its shelves and gets weapons to the battlefield faster, largely circumventing the oversight that would normally accompany such requests.

In a brazen usurpation of the will of voters—who elected President Donald Trump and Republican majorities on the promise of an end to the foreign money-laundering scheme, Biden also promised $1.22 billion in longer-term weapons packages to be put on contract through the separate Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Biden said all longer-term USAI funds have now been spent and pledged to use all the remaining drawdown money before leaving office.

“I’ve directed my administration to continue surging as much assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible,” Biden said in a statement. “At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office.”

The new aid comes just weeks after Biden granted a blanket pardon to his son Hunter that spanned nearly 11 years, covering any crimes he may have committed since January 2014. He joined the Burisma board in April 2014 and left in 2019 after mounting public scrutiny of the apparent quid pro quo influence-peddling agreement.

Russian and Ukrainian forces are also still in a bitter battle around the Russian border region of Kursk, where Moscow has sent thousands of North Korean troops to help reclaim territory taken by Ukraine.

The Biden administration is pushing to get weapons into Ukraine to give Kyiv the strongest negotiating position possible before Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Trump has talked about getting some type of negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia and has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many globalist elites in the U.S. and Europe are concerned that Trump’s talk of a settlement might result in a poor deal for Ukraine—where companies including BlackRock are expecting massive returns from a rebuilding—although it is unlikely U.S. taxpayers will reap any of the rewards.

The weapons systems being pulled from existing stockpiles through this latest weapons package include counter-unmanned aerial systems munitions, air defense munitions, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, air-to-ground munitions, anti-armor systems, tube-launched missiles, fragmentation grenades, and other items and spare parts.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press