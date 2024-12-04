Quantcast
J.K. Rowling Slams NYTimes after It Downplayed Violent Trans Activists

I've been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans woman posted my family's home address with a bomb-making guide...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
J.K. Rowling
J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', in London. / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Author J.K. Rowling slammed the New York Times Monday after it published an article downplaying how transgender activists have the tendency to be extremely hostile.

In a lengthy post to social media she discussed how she has been attacked for her outspoken views.

“The rewriting of history begins,” Rowling began.

The Harry Potter author noted she does not receive just words but recalled moments where her family was put in danger.

“Opponents of gender ideology haven’t merely ‘endured unsparing criticism,'” she added. “I haven’t simply been told I ‘betrayed real feminism’ or received a few book-burning videos.”

Rowling noted the thousands of death threats and doxxing her family has endured throughout the years since she started speaking out.

“I’ve been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence,” she wrote. “A trans woman posted my family’s home address with a bomb-making guide.”

She explained how she is not the only one to experience this type of treatment.

“By standing up to a movement that relies on threats of violence, ostracisation and guilt-by-association, all of us have been smeared and defamed, but many have lost their livelihoods,” Rowling added.

She blasted those that try to downplay the extreme behavior some activists have displayed.

“I don’t doubt those who’ve turned a blind eye to the purges of non-believers, or even applauded and encouraged them, would rather minimise what the true cost of speaking out was,” she continued, “but ‘yes, maybe trans activists went a little over the top at times’ takes are frankly insulting.”

Rowling previously slammed comedian John Oliver in November after he argued that there is no safety threat with biological men competing against women in sports.

“If you want to tell the world you’re happy to watch females suffer injury, humiliation and the loss of sporting opportunities to bolster an elitist post-modern ideology embraced by a minute fraction of the world’s population, fair enough; you’re allowed your opinion,” she wrote.

