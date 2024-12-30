‘Last Laugh’: Media Stirs Up Big Stink Over U.S. Flags and Trump’s Inauguration

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Major media outlets stirred up a big stink Sunday over the fact that U.S. flags will be flown half-staff in honor of former President Jimmy Carter’s death during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

Carter, the 39th U.S. president, died Sunday at age 100 at his Georgia home following two years in hospice care.

Per federal guidelines, American flags at all federal buildings, grounds, and navel vessels in the U.S. and its territories are to be flown half-mast in respect of the deceased Carter, multiple outlets hastily reported, some with an aura of pride.

Another added: 'Can't help but smile knowing flags will be at half mast during Trump's inauguration to honor Jimmy Carter, one of the most decent humans to walk the earth and the very opposite of who's to come.'

'His parting gift: US flags will be at half mast on all federal… pic.twitter.com/OxNQgvbgaX — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) December 30, 2024

Rather than focus on honoring Carter’s memory through the traditional half-mast move, several outlets ran headlines coloring the sign of respect as an indictment of Trump.

The New Republic boldly ran the headline, “America Will Officially Be Mourning on Trump’s Inauguration Day.”

Other outlets like Newsweek and People magazine adopted similar framing with the same story on U.S. flags being flown half-mast come the first day of Trumps second term.

HuffPost ran a piece detailing the social media reaction of Democrats delighted by Carter’s half-mast intersection with Trump’s inauguration.

The Daily Mail acknowledged the story with their own headline, “Vengeful Democrats boast about the surprising way Jimmy Carter’s death will affect Trump’s inauguration.”

The honor, which lasts until Jan. 28, 2025, would also see half-raised U.S. flags on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on the same day as Trump’s inauguration.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star correspondent Nick Field called the half-mast U.S. flags “one last gift from Jimmy Carter” in a post on X.

One commenter said in response that this was Carter’s “final message,” and another called it the Democrat president and peanut farmer’s “last laugh.”

He did get the last laugh…. — Cork Off! Nalini4America (@CorkYou) December 29, 2024

“Thank you for your final act of service, President Carter,” X ussr @SilverARTicfox wrote on the social media platform.

Flag protocol requires all flags to be flown at half-mast for 30 days after the passing of a president. This means flags will be at half-mast for Trump's inauguration.

Thank you for your final act of service, President Carter. — 🌊Rhonda – Line drawn in the sand (@SilverARTicfox) December 30, 2024

Some anti-Trumpers suggested U.S. flags remain half-mast for the next four years, while one X user vouched for flags to be flown upside down at the U.S. Capitol as well.

That’s a nice tribute to Carter. They should also fly at half-staff for the next 4 years for what awaits the nation during the next administration. — JMP183 (@JMP_183) December 30, 2024

Can we fly the flag upside down too that day at the Capitol — B mac (@mcpherson_k) December 30, 2024

A self-identified “Liberal in Texas” fantasized that Trump, who called Carter “a truly good man” in his tribute to the late president, was “pissed about having to share the stage with a deaf guy.”

U.S. Flags Will Fly at Half-Staff for Jimmy Carter During Donald Trump’s Inauguration And you just KNOW Trump is pissed about having to share the stage with a dead guy. — A Liberal in Texas 🤠 (@BlueTXvoter) December 30, 2024

Jimmy Carter's timing is exquisite. As we remember what a decent soul Carter was, Trump looks even smaller, more indecent in comparison And all flags will be at half-staff on Inauguration Day — in true mourning for Carter and symbolic mourning for Trump returning to office — Sez Me (@HoffmanHopes) December 29, 2024

“Jimmy Carter’s timing is exquisite,” X user @HoffmanHopes added.

