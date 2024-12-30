Quantcast
Monday, December 30, 2024

‘Last Laugh’: Media Stirs Up Big Stink Over U.S. Flags and Trump’s Inauguration

'Thank you for your final act of service, President Carter...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump delivers a speech in Mint Hill, N.C. / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Donald Trump delivers a speech in Mint Hill, N.C. / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Major media outlets stirred up a big stink Sunday over the fact that U.S. flags will be flown half-staff in honor of former President Jimmy Carter’s death during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

Carter, the 39th U.S. president, died Sunday at age 100 at his Georgia home following two years in hospice care.

Per federal guidelines, American flags at all federal buildings, grounds, and navel vessels in the U.S. and its territories are to be flown half-mast in respect of the deceased Carter, multiple outlets hastily reported, some with an aura of pride.

Rather than focus on honoring Carter’s memory through the traditional half-mast move, several outlets ran headlines coloring the sign of respect as an indictment of Trump.

The New Republic boldly ran the headline, “America Will Officially Be Mourning on Trump’s Inauguration Day.”

Other outlets like Newsweek and People magazine adopted similar framing with the same story on U.S. flags being flown half-mast come the first day of Trumps second term.

HuffPost ran a piece detailing the social media reaction of Democrats delighted by Carter’s half-mast intersection with Trump’s inauguration.

The Daily Mail acknowledged the story with their own headline, “Vengeful Democrats boast about the surprising way Jimmy Carter’s death will affect Trump’s inauguration.”

The honor, which lasts until Jan. 28, 2025, would also see half-raised U.S. flags on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on the same day as Trump’s inauguration.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star correspondent Nick Field called the half-mast U.S. flags “one last gift from Jimmy Carter” in a post on X.

One commenter said in response that this was Carter’s “final message,” and another called it the Democrat president and peanut farmer’s “last laugh.”

“Thank you for your final act of service, President Carter,” X ussr @SilverARTicfox wrote on the social media platform.

Some anti-Trumpers suggested U.S. flags remain half-mast for the next four years, while one X user vouched for flags to be flown upside down at the U.S. Capitol as well.

A self-identified “Liberal in Texas” fantasized that Trump, who called Carter “a truly good man” in his tribute to the late president, was “pissed about having to share the stage with a deaf guy.”

“Jimmy Carter’s timing is exquisite,” X user @HoffmanHopes added.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘It’s Terrifying’: CIA Whistleblower Exposes Biden Admin’s Energy Weapon Attack Coverup
Next article
J.K. Rowling Slams the Trans Agenda, ‘No Child Is Born in the Wrong Body’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com