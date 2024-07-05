‘It’s Just My Brain’: Biden Defends Health as Dem. Governors Call for Resignation

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times published a bombshell scoop Thursday, signaling the end is near for President Joe Biden as an increasing number of Democrats are abandoning ship.

The Times’s Thursday piece detailed a meeting Biden had with Democratic governors, where he told them he needs to get more sleep and work fewer hours, including curtailing events after 8 p.m.

“He described his extensive foreign travel in the weeks before the debate, something that the White House and his allies have in recent days cited as the reason for his halting performance during the debate,” the Times reported, citing unnamed sources who were in the meeting.

“Initially, Mr. Biden’s campaign blamed a cold, putting out word about midway through the debate amid a series of social media posts questioning why Mr. Biden was struggling.”

Perhaps the most shocking part of the article was Biden’s defense of his health. He reportedly told the governors that “it’s just my brain.” Some governors reportedly took the comment as a joke, but others weren’t so sure.

Either way, Biden apparently didn’t convince the governors that he should still be running.

“Multiple governors who participated in the meeting expressed dismay afterward that there had been little debate about whether Mr. Biden should continue his 2024 presidential campaign,” the Times reported.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, for example, reportedly told Biden in the meeting that he’s received a groundswell of wishes from various people that Biden would end his campaign.

Maine and New Mexico’s governors also voiced concerns.

“Ms. Mills said that people didn’t think Mr. Biden was up to running, and Ms. Lujan Grisham said she was worried that the president could lose her state,” the Times added.

Despite all that negative feedback, Biden seems intent on remaining in the race.

“The fact that Mr. Biden began the conversation with the governors by declaring that he was continuing on left some participants feeling that any further discussion about the state of play was chilled,” the Times reported.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.