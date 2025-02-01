‘It’s a Ruse’: Mothers Who Lost Children to Illegals Rip Selena Gomez’s Fake Outrage

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The White House and a group of mothers whose children were murdered by illegal aliens released an emotional video condemning Selena Gomez for her viral breakdown over President Donald Trump’s deportation operations.

The video showed Tammy Nobles, Alexis Nungaray and Patty Morin directly responding to Gomez and questioning where her outrage was when thousands of Americans fell victim to immigrant crime. Their daughters were all sexually assaulted and murdered by illegal aliens.

“You don’t know who you’re crying for,” Nobles said. “What about our children who were brutally murdered and raped and beaten to death And left on the floor by these illegal immigrants.”

Her daughter, Kayla Hamilton, was bound, sexually assaulted and killed by Walter Javier Martinez, an illegal alien and MS-13 member from El Salvador. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Walter Martinez from El Salvador was detained at the US border in 2022. He had MS13 tattoos and was travelling without ID. He was let into the US. That was mistake number 1. Within months, the 16 year old, killed Kayla Hamilton, the beautiful young woman in the photo below.

“I just feel like it’s a ruse to deceive people and garner sympathy for lawlessness,” Morin stated.

Her daughter, Rachel Morin—a 37-year-old mother of five—was raped and killed by an illegal alien from El Salvador, who authorities identified as Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez. He is currently on trial.

'TRAGIC LOSS': The mother of Rachel Morin, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant while out jogging last year, says her family is thankful for President-elect Trump's commitment to making border security "a national priority."

“My daughter was a child. There are many other children whose lives were taken due to people who crossed here illegally,” said Nungaray. Her 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Nungaray, was sexually assaulted and strangled by two Venezuelan illegal aliens.

The suspects, Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez-Rangel, are currently in custody and face the death penalty. Each has tried to shift the blame onto the other.

'FACE THE CONSEQUENCES': Prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty against two illegal immigrant suspects accused of kidnapping and killing 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

“They didn’t cry for our daughters,” Nobles lamented. The video then cut to Morin, who added: “No one has stood up—except for us mothers—to cry out about our children.”

These statements came in response to Gomez’s viral video posted on Instagram, where she appeared to rebuke reports of ICE apprehending illegal aliens.

“All my people are getting attacked,” Gomez said. “The children, they don’t understand. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do.” It’s unclear who Gomez meant by “my people,” given that she was born in Texas.

Selena Gomez, your "people" are Americans.

Cry for them.

Cry for the young men killed by fentanyl.

Cry for the women savagely attacked.

Cry for the children r-ped by monsters.

Since Trump took office on Jan. 20, several videos have shown ICE agents cracking down on dozens of violent criminal illegal aliens. Most of these individuals have deportation orders or have already been convicted of state offenses.

The deportation operations drew the praise of Nobles, Nungaray and Morin, all of whom were ignored by the Biden regime.

“I am so happy that Trump won,” Nobles said, pointing to the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the federal detention of illegal aliens who are accused of theft and other crimes.

Nungaray echoed that sentiment, saying, “It’s only been two weeks, if that, since he’s been in office and he’s taking accountability and he’s making moves and he’s making things happen.”

Morin agreed, affirming that Trump “genuinely cares for the American people.”