Quantcast
Saturday, February 1, 2025

‘It’s a Ruse’: Mothers Who Lost Children to Illegals Rip Selena Gomez’s Fake Outrage

'You don’t know who you’re crying for. What about our children...?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The White House and a group of mothers whose children were murdered by illegal aliens released an emotional video condemning Selena Gomez for her viral breakdown over President Donald Trump’s deportation operations. 

The video showed Tammy Nobles, Alexis Nungaray and Patty Morin directly responding to Gomez and questioning where her outrage was when thousands of Americans fell victim to immigrant crime. Their daughters were all sexually assaulted and murdered by illegal aliens.  

“You don’t know who you’re crying for,” Nobles said. “What about our children who were brutally murdered and raped and beaten to death And left on the floor by these illegal immigrants.” 

Her daughter, Kayla Hamilton, was bound, sexually assaulted and killed by Walter Javier Martinez, an illegal alien and MS-13 member from El Salvador. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

“I just feel like it’s a ruse to deceive people and garner sympathy for lawlessness,” Morin stated.

Her daughter, Rachel Morin—a 37-year-old mother of five—was raped and killed by an illegal alien from El Salvador, who authorities identified as Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez. He is currently on trial. 

“My daughter was a child. There are many other children whose lives were taken due to people who crossed here illegally,” said Nungaray. Her 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Nungaray, was sexually assaulted and strangled by two Venezuelan illegal aliens. 

The suspects, Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez-Rangel, are currently in custody and face the death penalty. Each has tried to shift the blame onto the other.

“They didn’t cry for our daughters,” Nobles lamented. The video then cut to Morin, who added: “No one has stood up—except for us mothers—to cry out about our children.” 

These statements came in response to Gomez’s viral video posted on Instagram, where she appeared to rebuke reports of ICE apprehending illegal aliens. 

“All my people are getting attacked,” Gomez said. “The children, they don’t understand. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do.” It’s unclear who Gomez meant by “my people,” given that she was born in Texas.

Since Trump took office on Jan. 20, several videos have shown ICE agents cracking down on dozens of violent criminal illegal aliens. Most of these individuals have deportation orders or have already been convicted of state offenses. 

The deportation operations drew the praise of Nobles, Nungaray and Morin, all of whom were ignored by the Biden regime. 

“I am so happy that Trump won,” Nobles said, pointing to the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the federal detention of illegal aliens who are accused of theft and other crimes. 

Nungaray echoed that sentiment, saying, “It’s only been two weeks, if that, since he’s been in office and he’s taking accountability and he’s making moves and he’s making things happen.” 

Morin agreed, affirming that Trump “genuinely cares for the American people.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MURDOCK: Dems Face Separation Anxiety as Deportations Loom for Immigrant Criminals
Next article
Schumer Faces Federal Investigation Over Incendiary Threats to Conservative Justices

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com