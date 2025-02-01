MURDOCK: Dems Face Separation Anxiety as Deportations Loom for Immigrant Criminals

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) There is no greater love than this: The Democrat–Left’s blistering passion for illegal aliens, even those with yards-long rap sheets choked with violent crimes.
President Donald J. Trump is busy keeping his solemn promise to the American people: Mass deportation of illegal aliens, starting with “the worst first.” He has placed dangerous thugs at the head of a reverse invasion across the border that some 10 million breached during President Joe Biden’s mercifully concluded tenure.
Democrat–Leftists are catatonic. They act as if Trump were frog-marching illegal-alien Kindergartners at riflepoint through the desert southwest and then flinging them over the border wall with bayonets.
“All my people are getting attacked,” actress Selena Gomez bawled like a famished infant via Instagram. “The children, I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do,” she bellowed.
CNN Espanol’s Maria Santana moaned on Monday about what happens “When kids start asking, ‘Why hasn’t my best friend come back to school?’ ‘Why did my friend disappear?’”
Comptroller Brad Ladner, D-New York City, accused City Hall of “not standing up for our people” through this “heartbreaking” clampdown.
“This mass deportation agenda is targeting our loved ones,” sobbed Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.
Incapable of giving Adolf Hitler an evening off, MSNBC’s Joy Reid panicked: “The similarities to what happened in Germany and what’s happening now in America is just undeniable.”
Let’s meet 10 of these very-special people who, since Jan. 20, have ignited the Democrat–Left’s burning love and triggered their cascades of tears.
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Dominican Cesar Augusto Polanco, 59. He was convicted of fatally bashing his pregnant wife in 2006 as her horrified 5-year-old watched. The Massachusetts Parole Board reported: “The son witnessed Mr. Polanco beating his mother,” Judith Guevara, who suffered “massive facial injuries.” Nonetheless, the board freed Polanco after just 17 years of his resulting “life sentence.”
- ICE nabbed Venezuelan Anderson Zambrano Pachecho, 25, in the Bronx. Aurora, Colorado, officials charged this ringleader of the deadly Tren de Aragua prison gang with burglary, kidnapping, and violently commandeering several suburban-Denver apartment buildings. “He had just been a part of a gun weapons exchange and was trying to buy grenades,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed on Wednesday’s Fox & Friends. “Why would anybody in this country need to buy a grenade and go out and perpetuate violence?” Noem pledged: “Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets.”
- ICE Seattle arrested Mexican convicted child rapist Edgar De La Cruz–Manzo.
- ICE Houston booted Mexican Nestor Flores Encarnacion, 58. The thrice-deported illegal alien faces child-rape charges in Veracruz, Mexico.
- ICE Chicago apprehended Thai-native Seda Sam, reportedly a “convicted sex offender and Internet predator.”
- ICE agents in Sacramento, California, detained Guatemalan Juan Velasquez–Francisco. He was convicted in May 2021 of driving under the influence. Last Nov. 12, he was convicted of two felonies: sex and lewd acts, both with a minor.
- ICE Buffalo arrested an unidentified Jordanian for suspected ISIS ties.
- ICE Boston arrested Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles, 25, a member of a violent Haitian street gang. He overstayed his visa and then earned 17 criminal convictions for illicit-narcotics distribution, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of guns and ammo, and more. (Why are gun grabbers mum about pistol-packin’ illegal aliens?)
- ICE Boston handcuffed Juan Alberto Rodezno–Marin, 39. The thrice-deported Honduran faces charges in Massachusetts for indecent assault and battery, assault to rape, and masked armed robbery.
- ICE San Antonio netted Venezuelan Nestor Jose Mendoza–Garcia, a Tren de Aragua gangbanger. He reportedly possessed a handgun tied to a murder unsolved since last November.
Democrats have learned less than nothing since Election Day. In their eyes, illegal aliens, no matter how bloodthirsty, are all heroes. And President Trump, no matter how hard he works to shield Americans from these hoodlums, is still the villain.
Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.