MURDOCK: Dems Face Separation Anxiety as Deportations Loom for Immigrant Criminals

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) There is no greater love than this: The Democrat–Left’s blistering passion for illegal aliens, even those with yards-long rap sheets choked with violent crimes.

President Donald J. Trump is busy keeping his solemn promise to the American people: Mass deportation of illegal aliens, starting with “the worst first.” He has placed dangerous thugs at the head of a reverse invasion across the border that some 10 million breached during President Joe Biden’s mercifully concluded tenure.

Democrat–Leftists are catatonic. They act as if Trump were frog-marching illegal-alien Kindergartners at riflepoint through the desert southwest and then flinging them over the border wall with bayonets.

“All my people are getting attacked,” actress Selena Gomez bawled like a famished infant via Instagram. “The children, I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do,” she bellowed.

CNN Espanol’s Maria Santana moaned on Monday about what happens “When kids start asking, ‘Why hasn’t my best friend come back to school?’ ‘Why did my friend disappear?’”

Comptroller Brad Ladner, D-New York City, accused City Hall of “not standing up for our people” through this “heartbreaking” clampdown.

“This mass deportation agenda is targeting our loved ones,” sobbed Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.

Incapable of giving Adolf Hitler an evening off, MSNBC’s Joy Reid panicked: “The similarities to what happened in Germany and what’s happening now in America is just undeniable.”

Let’s meet 10 of these very-special people who, since Jan. 20, have ignited the Democrat–Left’s burning love and triggered their cascades of tears.

Democrats have learned less than nothing since Election Day. In their eyes, illegal aliens, no matter how bloodthirsty, are all heroes. And President Trump, no matter how hard he works to shield Americans from these hoodlums, is still the villain.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.