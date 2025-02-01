Schumer Faces Federal Investigation Over Incendiary Threats to Conservative Justices

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Better late than never.

The DOJ has launched an investigation into Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., over incendiary threats he made against conservative members of the Supreme Court in March 2020.

The long-overdue probe appears part of the Trump administration’s commitment to restore the DOJ’s integrity and ensure the law is applied equally and fairly.

Ed Martin, Trump’s acting district attorney for D.C., sent a “letter of inquiry” to Schumer about the comments against justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh as the court heard abortion-related cases.

“We take threats against public officials very seriously. I look forward to your cooperation,” Martin wrote on Jan. 21, according to the liberal Washington Post. It remains unclear when, or if, Schumer will respond.

At the center of the federal probe are Schumer’s threats at an abortionist rally outside the Supreme Court, which at the time was hearing a case on the topic.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” Schumer said. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Schumer’s threats drew outrage from Republicans, who accused Schumer of inciting violence against the two justices. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, both appointed by Trump, were the newest members of the high court at the time.

Rather than apologize, Schumer doubled down, claiming he was referring to the political fallout the justices would face if they voted against abortion.

Chief Justice John Roberts rebuked Schumer’s comments, accusing him of attempting to influence how the court votes.

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts wrote in a statement. “All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

Only then did Schumer relent, attributing his violent rhetoric to his Brooklyn upbringing. “I should not have used the words I used yesterday,” he said. “They did not come out the way I intended to. I’m from Brooklyn. We use strong language.”

Schumer’s comments have been associated with real-world consequences. In 2022, the DOJ arrested a man who plotted to invade Kavanaugh’s home in an attempt to kill him and then commit suicide.

The alleged perpetrator, Nicholas John Roske, told police he was upset over the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. His trial is scheduled to begin on June 9.

Another man, Neal Brij Sidhwaney, was sentenced to 14 months in prison after admitting he threatened to kill Roberts.

A third individual, Panos Anastasiou, was arrested for sending over 465 messages to the Supreme Court, threatening to kill six justices—the exact number of conservative members.