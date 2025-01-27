Selena Gomez Sobs Hysterically, Says ‘All My People Are Getting Attacked’ as Trump Takes On Illegal Migrants

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Selena Gomez, who recently starred in a film about a transgender cartel boss, led the charge of leftist meltdowns Monday as she cried to her millions of social media followers about President Donald Trump’s mass deportations.

Since-deleted video showed Gomez, 32, sobbing hysterically as she tells the viewer “all my people are getting attacked” as a result of the Trump administration’s removal of illegal migrants from the U.S.

Selena Gomez shares emotional Instagram Story about the deportation of Mexican people: “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” pic.twitter.com/il8pPXYZma — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2025

The former Disney Channel star did not stop to acknowledge the illegal alien status of those deported. She opted instead to peddle an emotionally-charged leftist talking point in the form of a celebrity meltdown.

“I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I wish I could do something but I can’t,” Gomez moaned through tears. “I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Despite Gomez’s promise, she did not elaborate on her plans to take on the Republican president’s policy.

Gomez could start by adopting the “mi casa es su casa” mindset and housing illegal migrants in her California mansion, but she stopped short of offering to take any illegal migrants in the building.

Selena Gomez is sobbing about the deportations now, but how many 'asylum seekers' did the billionaire offer to house in her 11,483 sq ft California mansion during the last 4 years? pic.twitter.com/C5ctd0GSvd — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 27, 2025

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, reacted to Gomez’s tear-filled freakout Monday afternoon on Fox News. He told her to lobby Congress to change the law, but until then, the Trump administration must act “without apology” to “make our community safer.”

JUST IN: Border Czar Tom Homan reacts to Selena Gomez’s viral breakdown, says he has “no apologies” and he is going to keep moving forward. The reaction we’ve all been waiting for. “If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law.” “We're going to do this… pic.twitter.com/OQv9Vdhj4V — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 27, 2025

“It’s all for the good of the nation. And we’re going to keep going. No apologies. We’re moving forward,” Homan said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked on social media why the Only Murders in the Building star did not shed a tear for Laken Riley or Rachel Morin, both victims of migrant crime.

“Why does Hollywood only cry for murderers & rapists & gang-bangers?” Cruz wrote on X.

Why were no tears shed for Jocelyn Nungaray? Or Laken Riley? Or Rachel Morin? Why does Hollywood only cry for murderers & rapists & gang-bangers? https://t.co/ezjX5mt1cp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 27, 2025

Selena Gomez just posted this video crying about the deportations happening under the Trump administration. Where were these tears for the victims of our open border? The hundreds of thousands dead to fentanyl? pic.twitter.com/etK1WRT6rY — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 27, 2025

Remember those who uncontrollably cry for criminals returning to their homes but remain silent for the innocent lives lost at the hands of those criminals. Laken Riley was one of many. Selena Gomez did not cry for her. https://t.co/2N4KmRcJJx — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 27, 2025

Selena Gomez sobs uncontrollably amid ramped up deportations of illegal aliens: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” "My people?" Aren't you American? Where was the sobbing over the 100,000 Americans… pic.twitter.com/wvtoeRVQUw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 27, 2025

is she going to take an IG break after this? — Brett Cooper (@imbrettcooper) January 27, 2025

Social media users panned the Wizards of Waverley Place alum’s waterworks as “pathetic” and “stupid.”

Various commentators including Dinesh D’Souza, Riley Gaines and Charlie Kirk asked why Gomez did not shed a tear when thousands of children were trafficked across the border under the Biden administration.

Candace Owens called Gomez’s border-bound breakdown “objectively hilarious,” to which Brett Cooper asked the following: “is she going to take an IG break after this?”

Selena Gomez has deleted her emotional video crying due to Mexicans getting deported: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people” pic.twitter.com/ayTCwlxZFz — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

Gomez quickly became aware of the backlash and deleted her Instagram Story video. She wrote in a new post, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.