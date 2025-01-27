Quantcast
Selena Gomez Sobs Hysterically, Says ‘All My People Are Getting Attacked’ as Trump Takes On Illegal Migrants

'Why does Hollywood only cry for murderers & rapists & gang-bangers?'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez / IMAGE: @PopBase via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Selena Gomez, who recently starred in a film about a transgender cartel boss, led the charge of leftist meltdowns Monday as she cried to her millions of social media followers about President Donald Trump’s mass deportations.

Since-deleted video showed Gomez, 32, sobbing hysterically as she tells the viewer “all my people are getting attacked” as a result of the Trump administration’s removal of illegal migrants from the U.S.

The former Disney Channel star did not stop to acknowledge the illegal alien status of those deported. She opted instead to peddle an emotionally-charged leftist talking point in the form of a celebrity meltdown.

“I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I wish I could do something but I can’t,” Gomez moaned through tears. “I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Despite Gomez’s promise, she did not elaborate on her plans to take on the Republican president’s policy.

Gomez could start by adopting the “mi casa es su casa” mindset and housing illegal migrants in her California mansion, but she stopped short of offering to take any illegal migrants in the building.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, reacted to Gomez’s tear-filled freakout Monday afternoon on Fox News. He told her to lobby Congress to change the law, but until then, the Trump administration must act “without apology” to “make our community safer.”

“It’s all for the good of the nation. And we’re going to keep going. No apologies. We’re moving forward,” Homan said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked on social media why the Only Murders in the Building star did not shed a tear for Laken Riley or Rachel Morin, both victims of migrant crime.

“Why does Hollywood only cry for murderers & rapists & gang-bangers?” Cruz wrote on X.

Social media users panned the Wizards of Waverley Place alum’s waterworks as “pathetic” and “stupid.”

Various commentators including Dinesh D’Souza, Riley Gaines and Charlie Kirk asked why Gomez did not shed a tear when thousands of children were trafficked across the border under the Biden administration.

Candace Owens called Gomez’s border-bound breakdown “objectively hilarious,” to which Brett Cooper asked the following: “is she going to take an IG break after this?”

Gomez quickly became aware of the backlash and deleted her Instagram Story video. She wrote in a new post, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

