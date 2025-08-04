Israeli Forces Kill 104 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that Israeli forces killed 104 Palestinians and wounded 866 over the previous 24-hour period as US-backed Israeli strikes and the killing of aid seekers continue.

The Health Ministry said that the bodies of 15 Palestinians killed in previous Israeli attacks were also recovered. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Among the dead were 65 people killed by the IDF while attempting to get aid, and another 511 aid seekers were injured. The Associated Press reported that at least 33 Palestinians seeking aid were killed by Israeli forces on Sunday, including 11 killed while on their way to a distribution site run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in Khan Younis.

Other Palestinians were killed while attempting to reach UN aid trucks in northern Gaza. The Health Ministry said that since the GHF began operating at the end of May, at least 1,487 aid seekers have been killed and 10,578 have been wounded. The UN said on Friday that it has recorded the killing of 859 Palestinians in the vicinity of GHF sites and 514 along the routes of food convoys.

Israeli strikes on Sunday included the shelling of an office that belongs to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), and at least one PRCS staff member was killed in the attack.

Palestinian rescue workers have been killed frequently in Israel’s genocidal war, as the IDF has employed “double tap” airstrikes that hit areas during rescue operations, a practice that has become routine, according to a recent report from 972 Magazine.

Heavy Israeli airstrikes were also reported in Gaza City on Sunday. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, 22 bodies were recovered from several neighborhoods in the city.

The Health Ministry said that the latest violence has brought its overall death toll since October 7, 2023, to 60,839 and the number of wounded to 149,588. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.