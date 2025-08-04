Headline Rewind: Our Biggest Scoops from the Week July 28 – August 3

(José Niño, Headline USA) Watch Headline USA’s video breakdown of our best stories from last week, and find the time stamps and links below:

0:20: Judge Cannon: Disclosing Trump Assassination Attempt Evidence Could Damage National Security

1:10: Secret Service Agent Who Made Flawed Butler Security Plan Disciplined for Leaking to Media

1:55: How ‘Non-Profit’ Status Allows R&D Groups to Hire Unlimited Foreign Workers

2:50: Forthcoming Book Reveals How a Former Cop and Army Elites Built a Drug Empire

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino