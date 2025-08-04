Monday, August 4, 2025

Headline Rewind: Our Biggest Scoops from the Week July 28 – August 3

Discover the stories no one else reported...

Posted by Jose Nino

(José Niño, Headline USA)  Watch Headline USA’s video breakdown of our best stories from last week, and find the time stamps and links below:

0:20: Judge Cannon: Disclosing Trump Assassination Attempt Evidence Could Damage National Security

1:10: Secret Service Agent Who Made Flawed Butler Security Plan Disciplined for Leaking to Media

1:55: How ‘Non-Profit’ Status Allows R&D Groups to Hire Unlimited Foreign Workers

How ‘Non-Profit’ Status Allows R&D Groups to Hire Unlimited Foreign Workers

2:50: Forthcoming Book Reveals How a Former Cop and Army Elites Built a Drug Empire

Forthcoming Book Reveals How a Former Cop and Army Elites Built a Drug Empire

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

 

