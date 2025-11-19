Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Insurrection? Dems Call on Military to Defy Trump

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Six Democratic lawmakers are actively calling on military personnel to defy President Donald Trump’s orders, prompting accusations that they are promoting insurrection. 

Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, along with Reps. Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, Chrissy Houlahan and Jason Crow made the call in a video posted on social media Tuesday, leaning on their own military and intelligence backgrounds.

In the controversial clip, the six Democrats told military members to dismiss orders that violate the law or the Constitution, yet neither specified a single example from this administration. 

“You can refuse illegal orders,” said Kelly, a Navy veteran, and Slotkin, a former CIA official. Deluzio, who served in the Army, added, “You must refuse illegal aliens.” 

In response, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller slammed the six Democrats, saying they “are now openly calling for insurrection.” 

In a series of clipped segments switching between lawmakers, they added: “We know this is hard and that it’s a difficult time to be a public servant, but whether you’re serving in the CIA, the Army, our Navy, the Air Force, your vigilance is critical and know that we have your back because now, more than ever, the American people need you.” 

