Hakeem Jeffries’s PR Sought Epstein Support, Shocking Email Shows

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s public relations team once sought to recruit Jeffrey Epstein for a fundraiser aimed at helping Democrats elect a House majority in 2014, a newly released email shows.

The May 2013 email, released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee, showed Lisa Rossi Amor, a partner at PR firm Dynamic SRG, telling Epstein that they were working with Jeffries for a fundraiser with then-President Barack Obama.

She urged Epstein to email or call her “if you would like to get involved with the dinner, or would like to get an opportunity to get to know Hakeem better.”

It is unclear whether Epstein and Jeffries ever met, but Amor still boosted his profile in the pitch.

“Sometimes referred to as ‘Brooklyn’s Barack,’ he is a staunch supporter of President Obama and a progressive voice for the people of New York City,” Amor wrote earlier in the email.

“Hakeem is committed to electing a Democratic majority in 2014 and is encouraging his friends to participate in the DCCC/DSCC fundraising dinner with President Obama this coming Monday,” she added.

The email appears to have been sent to a general Epstein email address and then forwarded by his assistant, Lesley Groff, to his personal Gmail account.

Groff, who was once under federal investigation for potential sex trafficking offenses, even marked the message’s importance as “high.”

Jeffries joins a growing list of Democratic officials tied to Epstein. Earlier this week, separate messages revealed that Epstein secretly coached Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett during an anti-Trump hearing in 2019.

At the time, Epstein had not yet been charged with federal sex trafficking crimes but was already a convicted sex offender stemming from an earlier Florida probe.

Dynamic SRG did not respond to Headline USA’s repeated requests for information, including details about Jeffries’s ties to Epstein.

Multiple attempts to reach the firm’s lines were met with disconnections. Lisa Rossi Amor did not reply to emails sent directly to her, and co-founder Walter Swett failed to respond to phone calls, voicemails and text messages seeking comment.