Monday, December 9, 2024

Insufferable MSNBC Host Bleeds Half Viewers Since Trump’s Landslide

'Reid is infamously known for her anti-Republican and anti-Trump rants often devolving into on-air meltdowns...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joy Reid
Joy Reid / IMAGE: YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) MSNBC’s ReidOut host, Joy Reid, lost nearly half her viewers in the weeks after President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide election on Nov. 5, according to Nielsen data reported by Fox News. 

Reid is infamously known for her anti-Republican and anti-Trump rants often devolving into on-air meltdowns. 

Reid averaged 759,000 viewers after averaging 1.4 million throughout the 2024 election season, amounting to a 47 percent viewership loss. 

Moreover, Reid lost 52 percent of the hotly advertiser-targeted demographic aged 25-54, drawing only 76,000 viewers. 

The shocking loss comes after MSNBC, and Reid by extension, failed to persuade Americans with false and cynical claims Trump posed an unprecedented threat to democracy. 

Reid herself has shared a dubious report by The Atlantic that conflated Trump with brutal dictator Adolf Hitler. 

"Donald Trump clearly admires Adolf Hitler and despises our troops. Why in the name of God do so many Americans want him to be president again???" Reid questioned on her Instagram page on Oct. 22. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joy-Ann Reid (@joyannreid)

Despite these claims, a majority of Americans voted Trump into office for a second term, giving him all battleground states and sending Vice President Kamala Harris packing. 

Reid is the latest leftist personality to suffer from plummeting ratings. As reported by Fox News, MSNBC is facing a ratings crisis within the advertiser-targeted demographic. 

During the week of Nov. 6, MSNBC averaged a mere 38,000 viewers among adults 25-54. MSNBC shows The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle and Jose Diaz Balart Reports saw their smallest overall audience ever. 

Other shows—such as Chris Jansing Reports, Deadline: White House and Katy Tur Reports—faced their worst days ever among the demos. 

The shows that lost over 50 percent of their 25-54 audience include The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, All In with Chris Hayes, Chris Jansing Reports, Inside with Jen Psaki, The Rachel Maddow Show and ReidOut. 

CNN is also facing low ratings. As reported by OutKick, CNN recorded its lowest ratings week since June 2001 during the week of Nov. 25. 

CNN averaged 268,000 viewers. Fox News, in contrast, averaged 1.4 million viewers.

