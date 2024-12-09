‘Defund the Police’ Advocate Goes Viral after Getting U-Haul Stolen

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) A “defund the police” activist had her rented U-Haul truck that was filled with her possessions stolen in San Francisco.

“Hey guys. If you see a 26 foot uhaul truck with the Arizona plate AL50003- would you let me know because it had like everything I own on it,” Darcie Bell shared on social media Saturday.

Bell post quickly went viral and she was called out over her past posts.

Hey guys. If you see a 26 foot uhaul truck with the Arizona plate AL50003- would you let me know because it had like everything I own on it. It was stolen near Noe and Market and fun fact: @uhaul doesn’t put gps on their trucks and thieves apparently know this. — Jerque Cousteau (@neo_antiquarian) December 7, 2024

“Imagine being this person and then complaining about the company and GPS,” one user wrote, as she was angry U-Haul’s do not have a built in GPS system.

In a follow-up post, Bell tagged three Democrat politicians and told them companies should be required to have GPS installed in vehicles.

Another user called it “poetic justice.”

“Defund The Police advocate is a victim of defunding the police,” the user wrote. “It’s poetic justice at its best.”

Tom Wolf, an addiction recovery advocate, expressed on social media how Bell has frequently posted about defunding police.

“I’m not trying to be mean, but Darcie has spent years railing against the police and public safety, while scolding people like me for supporting accountability,” Wolf wrote. “It’s all good until it happens to you.”

I'm not trying to be mean, but Darcie has spent years railing against the police and public safety, while scolding people like me for supporting accountability. It's all good until it happens to you. pic.twitter.com/VslqfBcFeo — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) December 7, 2024

In response to the backlash, Bell started responding to users.

“Look at these good, Christian ‘victim advocates’ celebrating my kids losing their belongings at Christmas,” she wrote in response.

Bell spoke with the New York Post and stated she has to find her things.