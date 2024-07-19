Unhinged Joy Reid Claims Biden Getting COVID Is ‘Same’ As Trump Getting Shot

(Headline USA) MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID-19 this week is “the exact same” as former President Donald Trump narrowly avoiding getting assassinated, The Hill reported.



“These two men are both elderly,” Reid said during MSNBC’s live coverage of the Republican National Convention.

“Donald Trump is an elderly man who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take an iconic photo-op during an active shooter situation,” she continued. “Weird situation, we’ll figure that out one day.”

Trump surviving the assassination attempt has been portrayed as a “sign of strength,” she continued, before adding that Democrats should do the same for Biden’s COVID-19 recovery.

“This current president of the United States is 81 years old and has COVID, should he be fine in a couple of days, doesn’t that convey exactly the same thing?” Reid claimed.

“That he’s strong enough—older than Trump—to have gotten something that used to really be fatal to people his age,” she continued “So, if he does fine out of it and comes back and is able to do rallies, isn’t that exactly the same?”

She also went on to insist that Biden should use this as an opportunity to show Americans how to still be “responsible” when it comes to the virus.

“I assume he’s going to put a mask on when he gets inside Air Force One and not spread COVID around,” she said. “But also to remind people of what hell we went through with COVID because of Donald Trump.”

Biden’s campaign announced on Wednesday that the 81-year-old would not be attending his planned campaign events this week because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Unsurprisingly, Reid has spread baseless conspiracy theories about the attempted assassination of Trump, suggesting that Trump was not actually injured and that the whole incident was staged.

“I have many questions! Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury and what was the injury? … Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump? Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily have been additional shooters?” Reid wrote on social media after the shooting.