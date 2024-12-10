Rosie O’Donnell Blames MAGA for Herpes Infection

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rosie O’Donnell has found a new scapegoat in suggesting their taunts have triggered online speculation she may have contracted oral herpes after the breakout of a cold sore.

In a TikTok video shared Friday, O’Donnell whined that “MAGA people” had mocked her over the obvious blemish on her upper lip. She later revealed she underwent testing, confirming she does have a cold sore, which is caused by herpes.

“Look what I have on my lip. Everybody’s been saying, ‘You have herpes. You have herpes,’” O’Donnell said on her TikTok page, which boasts of 2.5 million followers. “All this time and I never had a cold sore in my life and now I have a cold sore.”

She recounted previously noticing a “weird pimple” beneath her nose, which she assumed was a cold sore and sought medical treatment.

“I talked to my doctor today and I did a video Telehealth and they said that it’s not a cold sore it’s some reaction to the sun,” she claimed. “Now, I did sit in the sun yesterday but I had sunscreen on—so, I don’t know I will let you know tomorrow if I do in fact have herpes as some of the taunting from the MAGA people in the last couple of weeks.”

O’Donnell turned serious, linking the supposed taunting to the weeks before and after the 2024 presidential election.

“Hasn’t it been fun ladies and gentlemen? To be standing in direct opposition to everything he is and represents… and always have been and always will be,” she concluded in the brief video.

On Sunday, O’Donnell confirmed in a nearly 10-minute TikTok video that doctors diagnosed her with herpes.

“I’d love to say I got it from making out with some really sexy people, but that’s not the case,” she quipped.

During the lengthy rant, O’Donnell appeared to attribute the cold sore to stress, citing UFO sightings and the assassination of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson as potential stress triggers.

Since President-elect Donald Trump swept the battleground states in the Nov. 5 presidential election, O’Donnell has ramped up her social media presence with cynical grievances against Trump.

“This man is a criminal and should be in jail,” O’Donnell wrote in an Instagram caption, accompanying the post with a screenshot of a Daily Mail article about Trump’s imminent plans to pardon Jan. 6 protesters.