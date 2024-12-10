Quantcast
Monday, December 9, 2024

Rosie O’Donnell Blames MAGA for Herpes Infection

'I'd love to say I got it from making out with some really sexy people, but that's not the case...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rosie O’Donnell
Rosie O’Donnell / IMAGE: @OliLondonTV via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rosie O’Donnell has found a new scapegoat in suggesting their taunts have triggered online speculation she may have contracted oral herpes after the breakout of a cold sore. 

In a TikTok video shared Friday, O’Donnell whined that “MAGA people” had mocked her over the obvious blemish on her upper lip. She later revealed she underwent testing, confirming she does have a cold sore, which is caused by herpes. 

“Look what I have on my lip. Everybody’s been saying, ‘You have herpes. You have herpes,’” O’Donnell said on her TikTok page, which boasts of 2.5 million followers. “All this time and I never had a cold sore in my life and now I have a cold sore.” 

@rosie

possible cold sore #herpes #joenmika #trump #salvation #worry #stress #escape

♬ original sound – Rosie ODonnell

She recounted previously noticing a “weird pimple” beneath her nose, which she assumed was a cold sore and sought medical treatment. 

“I talked to my doctor today and I did a video Telehealth and they said that it’s not a cold sore it’s some reaction to the sun,” she claimed. “Now, I did sit in the sun yesterday but I had sunscreen on—so, I don’t know I will let you know tomorrow if I do in fact have herpes as some of the taunting from the MAGA people in the last couple of weeks.” 

O’Donnell turned serious, linking the supposed taunting to the weeks before and after the 2024 presidential election. 

“Hasn’t it been fun ladies and gentlemen? To be standing in direct opposition to everything he is and represents… and always have been and always will be,” she concluded in the brief video. 

On Sunday, O’Donnell confirmed in a nearly 10-minute TikTok video that doctors diagnosed her with herpes. 

“I’d love to say I got it from making out with some really sexy people, but that’s not the case,” she quipped. 

During the lengthy rant, O’Donnell appeared to attribute the cold sore to stress, citing UFO sightings and the assassination of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson as potential stress triggers. 

@rosie

sunday #coldsores #ufosighting #ufos #insurrectionists #unitedhealthcare #stress #art #daneldon

♬ original sound – Rosie ODonnell

Since President-elect Donald Trump swept the battleground states in the Nov. 5 presidential election, O’Donnell has ramped up her social media presence with cynical grievances against Trump. 

“This man is a criminal and should be in jail,” O’Donnell wrote in an Instagram caption, accompanying the post with a screenshot of a Daily Mail article about Trump’s imminent plans to pardon Jan. 6 protesters. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Insufferable MSNBC Host Bleeds Half Viewers Since Trump’s Landslide

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com