‘Clinically Insane’ Joy Reid Ties IVF Ruling to Immigration and Slavery

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) MSNBC host Joy Reid faced backlash on Monday following the release of a controversial video in which she criticized Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s, R-Ala., comments celebrating the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling on in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Reid, labeled “clinically insane” by the Twitter page “End Wokeness,” condemned Tuberville’s remarks after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that fertilized eggs are considered babies.

In a TikTok video, Reid, with her blond hair visible, questioned the need for more children in the United States, which has a population exceeding 327 million. She asked, “Why do we need more kids?”

“The U.S. has a population of 327 million people… why do we need more kids??” Watch the entire clip. MSNBC’s Joy Reid is clinically insane. This might be the most deranged rant I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/mjd7bU2VCW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 26, 2024

Tuberville expressed his support for the court’s decision on both Twitter and during CPAC 2024, highlighting that the reversal of Roe v. Wade empowered states to determine their own policies on life and conception. During an interview on CPAC, the senator said: “We need more kids.”

“That’s a Hard One” Sen. Tommy Tuberville was stumped by question about IVF availability in his state. Article 📰 https://t.co/DoKplmiJhn pic.twitter.com/xMgLgEDTBd — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 23, 2024

On Twitter, he said: “Each and every Alabamian has the right to make their voice heard about these deeply personal issues at the ballot box. I believe every life is a gift and is worth protecting.”

Each and every Alabamian has the right to make their voice heard about these deeply personal issues at the ballot box. I believe every life is a gift and is worth protecting. (2/2) — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) February 22, 2024

However, Reid, seemingly agitated, took issue with Tuberville’s stance and drew a comparison between a potential increase in population through fertilized eggs and concerns about illegal immigration.

“Senator Tuberville is the one screaming that 10 million immigrations… have streamed into the country since Joe Biden’s been president and you’re claiming that’s too many people,” Reid incoherently rambled. “But now you’re saying we need more kids? Can you explain who’s the we and what’s the purpose?”

According to a report by the Daily Caller, the IVF decision in Alabama has led some hospitals to suspend the procedure.

In her TikTok video, Reid went on to liken the decision to slavery and racism. “Alabama was a slave state and the mandate of the planter class in Alabama was for black women to produce more kids because those kids were property, and they could work more kids and make more money on their plantations,” Reid added.

“Are you saying the state of Alabama needs more kids because you think that those populations will include people who are maybe destitute and desperate enough if you kick out the immigrants, like a lot of you all want to do, and you could make them do the work that the migrants are doing now? Does that kind of sound slavery-ish? Is the state of Alabama the we? And is that the why?” she continued.