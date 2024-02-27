Quantcast
Monday, February 26, 2024

‘Clinically Insane’ Joy Reid Ties IVF Ruling to Immigration and Slavery

'Why do we need more kids?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joy Reid
Joy Reid / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) MSNBC host Joy Reid faced backlash on Monday following the release of a controversial video in which she criticized Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s, R-Ala., comments celebrating the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling on in-vitro fertilization (IVF). 

Reid, labeled “clinically insane” by the Twitter page “End Wokeness,” condemned Tuberville’s remarks after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that fertilized eggs are considered babies.

In a TikTok video, Reid, with her blond hair visible, questioned the need for more children in the United States, which has a population exceeding 327 million. She asked, “Why do we need more kids?”

Tuberville expressed his support for the court’s decision on both Twitter and during CPAC 2024, highlighting that the reversal of Roe v. Wade empowered states to determine their own policies on life and conception. During an interview on CPAC, the senator said: “We need more kids.”

On Twitter, he said: “Each and every Alabamian has the right to make their voice heard about these deeply personal issues at the ballot box. I believe every life is a gift and is worth protecting.”

However, Reid, seemingly agitated, took issue with Tuberville’s stance and drew a comparison between a potential increase in population through fertilized eggs and concerns about illegal immigration.

“Senator Tuberville is the one screaming that 10 million immigrations… have streamed into the country since Joe Biden’s been president and you’re claiming that’s too many people,” Reid incoherently rambled. “But now you’re saying we need more kids? Can you explain who’s the we and what’s the purpose?” 

According to a report by the Daily Caller, the IVF decision in Alabama has led some hospitals to suspend the procedure.

In her TikTok video, Reid went on to liken the decision to slavery and racism. “Alabama was a slave state and the mandate of the planter class in Alabama was for black women to produce more kids because those kids were property, and they could work more kids and make more money on their plantations,” Reid added.

“Are you saying the state of Alabama needs more kids because you think that those populations will include people who are maybe destitute and desperate enough if you kick out the immigrants, like a lot of you all want to do, and you could make them do the work that the migrants are doing now? Does that kind of sound slavery-ish? Is the state of Alabama the we? And is that the why?” she continued.

@joyreidofficial #greenscreenvideo Tommy Tuberville is an idiot. Well done, #Alabama. Well done. #maga ♬ original sound – Joy Ann Reid

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
GOP Sens. Demand Impeachment Trial for Mayorkas as Schumer Attempts to Table
Next article
AP Ignores Key Details about Ga. Student’s Brutal Murder by Illegal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com